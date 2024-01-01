Bruno Mars

Easy come, easy go, that's just how you live, oh Take, take, take it all, but you never give Shoulda known you was trouble from the first kiss Had your eyes wide open Why were they open? (Ooh-ooh) *** Gave you all I had and you tossed it in the trash (ooh-ooh) You tossed it in the trash, you did (ooh-ooh) To give me all your love is all I ever ask 'Cause what you don't understand is *** I'd catch a grenade for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah) Throw my hand on a blade for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah) I'd jump in front of a train for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah) You know I'd do anything for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah) *** Oh, oh, I would go through all this pain Take a bullet straight through my brain Yes, I would die for ya, baby But you won't do the same *** No, no, no, no Uh *** Black, black, black and blue Beat me 'til I'm numb Tell the devil I said "Hey" when you get back to where you're from Mad woman, bad woman That's just what you are Yeah, you'll smile in my face then rip the brakes out my car (ooh-ooh) *** Gave you all I had and you tossed it in the trash (ooh-ooh) You tossed it in the trash, yes, you did (ooh-ooh) To give me all your love is all I ever ask 'Cause what you don't understand is *** I'd catch a grenade for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah) Throw my hand on a blade for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah) I'd jump in front of a train for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah) You know I'd do anything for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah) *** Oh oh, I would go through all this pain Take a bullet straight through my brain Yes, I would die for ya, baby But you won't do the same *** if my body was on fire (No) ooh, you'd watch me burn down in flames (No) you said you loved me, you're a liar 'Cause you never, ever, ever did, baby *** But darling, I'd still catch a grenade for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah) Throw my hand on a blade for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah) I'd jump in front of a train for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah) You know I'd do anything for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah) *** Ooh-ooh, I would go through all this pain Take a bullet straight through my brain Yes, I would die for ya, baby But you won't do the same No, you won't do the same You wouldn't do the same Ooh, you'd never do the same No, no, no, no-oh