Bruno Mars

Easy come, easy go, that's just how you live, oh
Take, take, take it all, but you never give
Shoulda known you was trouble from the first kiss
Had your eyes wide open
Why were they open? (Ooh-ooh)
***
Gave you all I had and you tossed it in the trash (ooh-ooh)
You tossed it in the trash, you did (ooh-ooh)
To give me all your love is all I ever ask
'Cause what you don't understand is
***
I'd catch a grenade for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Throw my hand on a blade for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah)
I'd jump in front of a train for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah)
You know I'd do anything for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah)
***
Oh, oh, I would go through all this pain
Take a bullet straight through my brain
Yes, I would die for ya, baby
But you won't do the same
***
No, no, no, no
Uh
***
Black, black, black and blue
Beat me 'til I'm numb
Tell the devil I said "Hey" when you get back to where you're from
Mad woman, bad woman
That's just what you are
Yeah, you'll smile in my face then rip the brakes out my car (ooh-ooh)
***
Gave you all I had and you tossed it in the trash (ooh-ooh)
You tossed it in the trash, yes, you did (ooh-ooh)
To give me all your love is all I ever ask
'Cause what you don't understand is
***
I'd catch a grenade for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Throw my hand on a blade for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah)
I'd jump in front of a train for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah)
You know I'd do anything for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah)
***
Oh oh, I would go through all this pain
Take a bullet straight through my brain
Yes, I would die for ya, baby
But you won't do the same
***
if my body was on fire
(No) ooh, you'd watch me burn down in flames
(No) you said you loved me, you're a liar
'Cause you never, ever, ever did, baby
***
But darling, I'd still catch a grenade for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah)
Throw my hand on a blade for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah)
I'd jump in front of a train for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah)
You know I'd do anything for ya (yeah, yeah, yeah)
***
Ooh-ooh, I would go through all this pain
Take a bullet straight through my brain
Yes, I would die for ya, baby
But you won't do the same
No, you won't do the same
You wouldn't do the same
Ooh, you'd never do the same
No, no, no, no-oh