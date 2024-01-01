×
7/24 Dinle Mobil uygulaması
Uygulamada Aç
DİNLENİYOR...
7/24 Dinle Bruno Mars

Grenade Şarkı Sözleri

Bruno Mars Grenade şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Bruno Mars Grenade şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Grenade sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars

Grenade

  • Grenade
Tüm Şarkıları

Copyright © 2024 724 Dinle. Tüm Hakları Saklıdır.

Ses Hızı 1x
Ses Hızı