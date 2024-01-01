Bruno Mars

I know you're somewhere out there Somewhere far away I want you back, I want you back *** My neighbors think I'm crazy But they don't understand You're all I had, you're all I had *** At night, when the stars light up my room I sit by myself *** Talking to the moon Trying to get to you *** In hopes you're on the other side talking to me too Or am I a fool who sits alone talking to the moon? Oh-oh *** I'm feeling like I'm famous, the talk of the town They say I've gone mad Yeah, I've gone mad But they don't know what I know 'Cause when the sun goes down, someone's talking back Yeah, they're talking back, oh *** At night, when the stars light up my room I sit by myself *** Talking to the moon Trying to get to you *** In hopes you're on the other side talking to me too Or am I a fool who sits alone talking to the moon? *** Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah Do you ever hear me calling? (Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah) oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh *** 'Cause every night, I'm talking to the moon Still trying to get to you *** In hopes you're on the other side talking to me too Or am I a fool who sits alone talking to the moon? Oh-oh *** I know you're somewhere out there Somewhere far away