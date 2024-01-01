Talking To The Moon Şarkı Sözleri
Bruno Mars
Talking To The Moon
I know you're somewhere out there
Somewhere far away
I want you back, I want you back
***
My neighbors think I'm crazy
But they don't understand
You're all I had, you're all I had
***
At night, when the stars light up my room
I sit by myself
***
Talking to the moon
Trying to get to you
***
In hopes you're on the other side talking to me too
Or am I a fool who sits alone talking to the moon?
Oh-oh
***
I'm feeling like I'm famous, the talk of the town
They say I've gone mad
Yeah, I've gone mad
But they don't know what I know
'Cause when the sun goes down, someone's talking back
Yeah, they're talking back, oh
***
At night, when the stars light up my room
I sit by myself
***
Talking to the moon
Trying to get to you
***
In hopes you're on the other side talking to me too
Or am I a fool who sits alone talking to the moon?
***
Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah
Do you ever hear me calling?
(Ah-ah, ah-ah, ah-ah) oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh
***
'Cause every night, I'm talking to the moon
Still trying to get to you
***
In hopes you're on the other side talking to me too
Or am I a fool who sits alone talking to the moon?
Oh-oh
***
I know you're somewhere out there
Somewhere far away