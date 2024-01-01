Bruno Mars

Today, I don't feel like doing anything I just wanna lay in my bed Don't feel like picking up my phone So leave a message at the tone 'Cause today, I swear I'm not doing anything *** Uh, I'm gonna kick my feet up then stare at the fan Turn the TV on, throw my hand in my pants Nobody's gon' tell me, I can't, nah I'll be lounging on the couch, just chilling in my Snuggie Click to MTV, so they can teach me how to dougie 'Cause in my castle, I'm the freaking man *** Oh-oh, yes, I said it, I said it I said it 'cause I can *** Today, I don't feel like doing anything I just wanna lay in my bed Don't feel like picking up my phone So leave a message at the tone 'Cause today, I swear I'm not doing anything *** Nothing at all (ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh) Nothing at all (ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh) *** Tomorrow, I'll wake up, do some P90X Meet a really nice girl, have some really nice sex And she's gonna scream out, "This is great" (Oh, my God, this is great) yeah *** I might mess around and get my college degree I bet my old man will be so proud of me But sorry, pops, you'll just have to wait *** Oh-oh-oh, yes, I said it, I said it I said it 'cause I can *** Today, I don't feel like doing anything I just wanna lay in my bed Don't feel like picking up my phone So leave a message at the tone 'Cause today, I swear I'm not doing anything *** No, I ain't gonna comb my hair 'Cause I ain't going anywhere No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, oh I'll just strut in my birthday suit And let everything hang loose Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah *** Oh-oh-oh, today, I don't feel like doing anything I just wanna lay in my bed Don't feel like picking up my phone So leave a message at the tone 'Cause today, I swear I'm not doing anything *** Nothing at all (ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh) Nothing at all (ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh) Nothing at all