Bruno Mars

Today, I don't feel like doing anything
I just wanna lay in my bed
Don't feel like picking up my phone
So leave a message at the tone
'Cause today, I swear I'm not doing anything
***
Uh, I'm gonna kick my feet up then stare at the fan
Turn the TV on, throw my hand in my pants
Nobody's gon' tell me, I can't, nah
I'll be lounging on the couch, just chilling in my Snuggie
Click to MTV, so they can teach me how to dougie
'Cause in my castle, I'm the freaking man
***
Oh-oh, yes, I said it, I said it
I said it 'cause I can
***
Today, I don't feel like doing anything
I just wanna lay in my bed
Don't feel like picking up my phone
So leave a message at the tone
'Cause today, I swear I'm not doing anything
***
Nothing at all (ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh)
Nothing at all (ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh)
***
Tomorrow, I'll wake up, do some P90X
Meet a really nice girl, have some really nice sex
And she's gonna scream out, "This is great"
(Oh, my God, this is great) yeah
***
I might mess around and get my college degree
I bet my old man will be so proud of me
But sorry, pops, you'll just have to wait
***
Oh-oh-oh, yes, I said it, I said it
I said it 'cause I can
***
Today, I don't feel like doing anything
I just wanna lay in my bed
Don't feel like picking up my phone
So leave a message at the tone
'Cause today, I swear I'm not doing anything
***
No, I ain't gonna comb my hair
'Cause I ain't going anywhere
No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, oh
I'll just strut in my birthday suit
And let everything hang loose
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
***
Oh-oh-oh, today, I don't feel like doing anything
I just wanna lay in my bed
Don't feel like picking up my phone
So leave a message at the tone
'Cause today, I swear I'm not doing anything
***
Nothing at all (ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh)
Nothing at all (ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh)
Nothing at all