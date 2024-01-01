Bruno Mars

Call the police and the fireman I'm too hot (hot damn) Make a dragon wanna retire, man I'm too hot (too hot, hot damn, hot damn) Bitch, say my name, you know who I am I'm too hot (hot damn) And my band 'bout that money, break it down *** Girls, hit your hallelujah (ooh) Girls, hit your hallelujah (ooh) Girls, hit your hallelujah (ooh) 'Cause uptown funk gon' give it to you (ooh) ('Cause uptown funk gon' give it to you) 'Cause uptown funk gon' give it to you Saturday night, and we in the spot Don't believe me, just watch, come on! *** Don't believe me, just watch, uh *** Don't believe me, just watch, uh Don't believe me, just watch, uh Don't believe me, just watch Don't believe me, just watch Hey, hey, hey, oh! *** Before we leave Lemme tell y'all a lil' something Uptown funk you up, uptown funk you up Uptown funk you up, uptown funk you up, uh I said, uptown funk you up, uptown funk you up, uh Uptown funk you up, uptown funk you up *** Come on, dance, jump on it If you sexy, then flaunt it If you freaky, then own it Don't brag about it, come show me Come on, dance, jump on it If you sexy, then flaunt it Well, it's Saturday night, and we in the spot Don't believe me, just watch, come on! *** Don't believe me, just watch, uh *** Don't believe me, just watch, uh Don't believe me, just watch, uh Don't believe me, just watch Don't believe me, just watch Hey, hey, hey, oh! *** Uptown funk you up (woo, come on), uptown funk you up (hey, say what?) Uptown funk you up (hey), uptown funk you up (come on) Uptown funk you up (woo, come on), uptown funk you up (hey, say what?) Uptown funk you up (hey), uptown funk you up (come on) *** Uptown funk you up (woo, come on), uptown funk you up (hey, say what?) Uptown funk you up (hey), uptown funk you up (come on) Uptown funk you up, uptown funk you up (say what?) Uptown funk you up