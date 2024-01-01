Butter Şarkı Sözleri
Smooth like butter
Like a criminal undercover
Gon' pop like trouble
Breakin' into your heart like that
***
Cool shade stunner
Yeah I owe it all to my mother
Hot like summer
Yeah I'm makin' you sweat like that
***
Break it down
***
Oh when I look in the mirror
I'll melt your heart into 2
I got that superstar glow so
Do the boogie like
***
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
Get it, let it roll
***
Smooth like butter
Pull you in like no other
Don't need no Usher
To remind me you got it bad
***
Ain't no other
That can sweep you up like a robber
Straight up, I got ya
Makin' you fall like that
***
Break it down
***
Oh when I look in the mirror
I'll melt your heart into 2
I got that superstar glow so
Do the boogie like
***
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
Get it, let it roll
***
Get it, let it roll
Get it, let it roll
No ice on my wrist
I'm that n-ice guy
Got that right body and that right mind
Rollin' up to party got the right vibe
Smooth like butter
Hate us love us
***
Fresh boy pull up and we lay low
All the playas get movin' when the bass low
Got ARMY right behind us when we say so
Let's go
***
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat)
Get it, let it roll
***
Smooth like (butter)
Cool shade (stunner)
And you know we don't stop
***
Hot like (summer)
Ain't no (bummer)
You be like oh my god
We gon' make you rock and you say (yeah)
We gon' make you bounce and you say (yeah)
***
Hotter?
Sweeter!
Cooler?
Butter!
***
Get it, let it roll