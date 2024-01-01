Smooth like butter Like a criminal undercover Gon' pop like trouble Breakin' into your heart like that *** Cool shade stunner Yeah I owe it all to my mother Hot like summer Yeah I'm makin' you sweat like that *** Break it down *** Oh when I look in the mirror I'll melt your heart into 2 I got that superstar glow so Do the boogie like *** Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat) High like the moon rock with me baby Know that I got that heat Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat) Get it, let it roll *** Smooth like butter Pull you in like no other Don't need no Usher To remind me you got it bad *** Ain't no other That can sweep you up like a robber Straight up, I got ya Makin' you fall like that *** Break it down *** Oh when I look in the mirror I'll melt your heart into 2 I got that superstar glow so Do the boogie like *** Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat) High like the moon rock with me baby Know that I got that heat Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat) Get it, let it roll *** Get it, let it roll Get it, let it roll No ice on my wrist I'm that n-ice guy Got that right body and that right mind Rollin' up to party got the right vibe Smooth like butter Hate us love us *** Fresh boy pull up and we lay low All the playas get movin' when the bass low Got ARMY right behind us when we say so Let's go *** Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat) High like the moon rock with me baby Know that I got that heat Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap Side step right left to my beat (heartbeat) Get it, let it roll *** Smooth like (butter) Cool shade (stunner) And you know we don't stop *** Hot like (summer) Ain't no (bummer) You be like oh my god We gon' make you rock and you say (yeah) We gon' make you bounce and you say (yeah) *** Hotter? Sweeter! Cooler? Butter! *** Get it, let it roll