Permisson to Dance Şarkı Sözleri
BTS Permisson to Dance şarkı sözleri
It's the thought of being young
When your heart's just like a drum
Beating louder with no way to guard it
When it all seems like it's wrong
Just sing along to Elton John
And to that feeling, we're just getting started
***
When the nights get colder
And the rhythms got you falling behind
Just dream about that moment
When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye
Then you say
***
I wanna dance
The music's got me going
Ain't nothing that can stop how we move yeah
Let's break our plans
And live just like we're golden
And roll in like we're dancing fools
***
We don't need to worry
'Cause when we fall we know how to land
Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
'Cause we don't need permission to dance
***
There's always something that's standing in the way
But if you don't let it faze ya
You'll know just how to break
Just keep the right vibe yeah
'Cause there's no looking back
There ain't no one to prove
We don't got this on lock yeah
***
The wait is over
The time is now so let's do it right
Yeah we'll keep going
And stay up until we see the sunrise
And we'll say
***
I wanna dance
The music's got me going
Ain't nothing that can stop how we move yeah
Let's break our plans
And live just like we're golden
And roll in like we're dancing fools
***
We don't need to worry
'Cause when we fall we know how to land
Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
'Cause we don't need permission to dance
***
Da na na na na na na
Da na na na na na na
Da na na na na na na
No, we don't need permission to dance
***
Da na na na na na na
Da na na na na na na
Da na na na na na na
***
Well let me show ya
That we can keep the fire alive
'Cause it's not over
Till it's over say it one more time
Say
***
I wanna dance
The music's got me going
Ain't nothing that can stop how we move yeah
Let's break our plans
And live just like we're golden
And roll in like we're dancing fools
***
We don't need to worry
'Cause when we fall we know how to land
Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight
'Cause we don't need permission to dance