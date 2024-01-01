It's the thought of being young When your heart's just like a drum Beating louder with no way to guard it When it all seems like it's wrong Just sing along to Elton John And to that feeling, we're just getting started *** When the nights get colder And the rhythms got you falling behind Just dream about that moment When you look yourself right in the eye, eye, eye Then you say *** I wanna dance The music's got me going Ain't nothing that can stop how we move yeah Let's break our plans And live just like we're golden And roll in like we're dancing fools *** We don't need to worry 'Cause when we fall we know how to land Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight 'Cause we don't need permission to dance *** There's always something that's standing in the way But if you don't let it faze ya You'll know just how to break Just keep the right vibe yeah 'Cause there's no looking back There ain't no one to prove We don't got this on lock yeah *** The wait is over The time is now so let's do it right Yeah we'll keep going And stay up until we see the sunrise And we'll say *** I wanna dance The music's got me going Ain't nothing that can stop how we move yeah Let's break our plans And live just like we're golden And roll in like we're dancing fools *** We don't need to worry 'Cause when we fall we know how to land Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight 'Cause we don't need permission to dance *** Da na na na na na na Da na na na na na na Da na na na na na na No, we don't need permission to dance *** Da na na na na na na Da na na na na na na Da na na na na na na *** Well let me show ya That we can keep the fire alive 'Cause it's not over Till it's over say it one more time Say *** I wanna dance The music's got me going Ain't nothing that can stop how we move yeah Let's break our plans And live just like we're golden And roll in like we're dancing fools *** We don't need to worry 'Cause when we fall we know how to land Don't need to talk the talk, just walk the walk tonight 'Cause we don't need permission to dance