Turkey Turkey you're a lovely country Turkey Turkey you're a cozy land You're the land of şiş kebab and rakı You're the place of living i have planned ** Places full of very friendly people Always trying to help you if they can Turkey Turkey i adore you Turkey Turkey i love you ** See the sun in the high mountains of Bursa Feel the water at the İzmir beach Join the belly dancers in Ankara İstanbul has fun enough for all ** Sailing on the bosphorus is smashing Eating fish in a funny small cafe Turkey Turkey you're a lovely country Turkey Turkey turkey you're okay ** Turkey Turkey her zaman aşkınla yanıyorum ben Turkey Turkey her zaman aşkınla tutuştum Turkey Turkey her zaman aşkınla yanıyorum ben Turkey Turkey her zaman aşkınla tutuşuyorum ** Turkey Turkey her zaman aşkınla yanıyorum ben Turkey Turkey her zaman aşkınla tutuştum Turkey Turkey her zaman aşkınla yanıyorum ben Turkey Turkey her zaman aşkınla tutuşuyorum