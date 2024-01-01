Busta Rhymes

Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it Turn it, leave it, stop, format it Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it Turn it, leave it, stop, format it ** Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it Turn it, leave it, stop, format it Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it Turn it, leave it, stop, format it ** Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it Turn it, leave it, stop, format it Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it Turn it, leave it, stop, format it ** Get low Bus Who be the King of the Sound? Busta Bus back to just put a lock on a town Lot of my niggas be comin' from miles around ** See they be comin' 'cause they know how the God get down Turn it up Now you know who holdin' the throne, so gimme the crown Niggas salutin' and tryin' to give me a pound ** I don't really fuck with you niggas, you niggas is clown Makin' the bitches strippin', throw they shit on the ground Get low Bus Now that's the way that it goes ** When we up in the spot, the shit be flooded with hoes See, we a make it hot, the chicks will come out their clothes That's when you get it, mami already know, I suppose Turn it up ** Shorty wildin' and shorty open, she beastin' it out For the record, just a second, I'm freakin' it out While she tryin' to touch, see, I was peepin' it out She turned around and was tryin' to put my dick in her mouth ** I let her Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it Turn it, leave it, stop, format it Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it ** Turn it, leave it, stop, format it Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it Turn it, leave it, stop, format it Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it ** Turn it, leave it, stop, format it Get low Bus And as we started, got me ringing her bell When I come I be doin' it and doin' it well ** Then I beat up the coochie and be makin' it swell Tryin' to hide the smell of the sex, spraying on the Chanel Turn it up Then they tried to walk with a strut, so no one could tell ** How a nigga got in they butt made everything jell Now the tickle wild like a nut, she blowin' my cell Can't get enough of the kid, I put her under my spell Get low Bus ** It's crowded mami, move it along If you know you 'bout it then get to removin' your thong To the whip in back of the truck that's where you belong After the Yac, see the type of raunchy shit they be on ** Turn it up Street niggas respect it because my movement is strong 'Cause we consistently reppin', see my money is long All my bitches is with me, see how they singin' the song Plus how we give you the stick and we be dicking along ** I let her Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it Turn it, leave it, stop, format it Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it Turn it, leave it, stop, format it ** Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it Turn it, leave it, stop, format it Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it Turn it, leave it, stop, format it Get low Bus ** The God of the black, see that I'm back Every single time that I drop, the shit is a wrap For the niggas hatin' the kid, I'm close to strap 'Cause all these bitches wanna come talk to sit on my lap ** Turn it up Everytime I give you bang shit to knock in your whip Nigga always do his thing, bitches lockin' the strip Lot of mami's is dancin' and they shakin' they hips ** After that they get low and put the thing on their lips I let them Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it Turn it, leave it, stop, format it Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it ** Turn it, leave it, stop, format it Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it Turn it, leave it, stop, format it Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it ** Turn it, leave it, stop, format it Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it Turn it, leave it, stop, format it Touch it, bring it, babe, watch it Turn it, leave it, stop, format it