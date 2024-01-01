Calvin Harris

I want you to hold me Don't let me go Be the one and only Take all control *** Stay with me forever At least for the night Even when you leave me Lead me to the light *** You are my desire, oh And just the thought of you is keeping me awake You take me higher, oh Take me away You are my desire, oh And just the thought of you is keeping me awake You take me higher, oh Take me away *** Take me away *** Promise you won't wake me Before you leave Leave me in a daydream Just you and me *** Stay with me forever At least for the night (the night) Even when you leave me Lead me to the light *** You are my desire, oh And just the thought of you is keeping me awake You take me higher, oh Take me away You are my desire, oh And just the thought of you is keeping me awake You take me higher, oh Take me away *** Take me away