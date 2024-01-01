Desire Şarkı Sözleri
Calvin Harris Desire şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Calvin Harris Desire şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Desire sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
I want you to hold me
Don't let me go
Be the one and only
Take all control
***
Stay with me forever
At least for the night
Even when you leave me
Lead me to the light
***
You are my desire, oh
And just the thought of you is keeping me awake
You take me higher, oh
Take me away
You are my desire, oh
And just the thought of you is keeping me awake
You take me higher, oh
Take me away
***
Take me away
***
Promise you won't wake me
Before you leave
Leave me in a daydream
Just you and me
***
Stay with me forever
At least for the night (the night)
Even when you leave me
Lead me to the light
***
You are my desire, oh
And just the thought of you is keeping me awake
You take me higher, oh
Take me away
You are my desire, oh
And just the thought of you is keeping me awake
You take me higher, oh
Take me away
***
Take me away