Calvin Harris

I need your love I need your time When everything's wrong You make it right I feel so high I come alive I need to be free with you tonight I need your love *** I need your love *** I take a deep breath everytime I pass your door I know you're there but I can't see you anymore And that's the reason You're in the dark I've been a stranger ever since we fell apart I feel so out of see Watch my eyes are filled with fear Tell me do you feel the same Hold me in your arms again *** I need your love I need your time When everything's wrong You make it right I feel so high I come alive I need to be free with you tonight I need your love *** I need your love *** Now I'm dreaming, will ever find you now? I walk in circles but I'll never figure out What I mean to you, do I belong I try to fight this but I know I'm not that strong And I feel so helpless here Watch my eyes are filled with fear Tell me do you feel the same Hold me in your arms again *** I need your love I need your time When everything's wrong You make it right I feel so high I come alive I need to be free with you tonight I need your love *** I need your love *** All the years All the times You have never been to blame And now my eyes are open And now my heart is closing And all the tears All the lies All the waste I've been trying to make it change And now my eyes are open *** I need your love I need your time When everything's wrong You make it right I feel so high I come alive I need to be free