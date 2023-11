Calvin Harris

When you hold me There's a place I go It's a different high Oh, no When you touch me I get vulnerable In a different light Oh, no *** Are you too cynical To believe in a miracle? Let you slip through my hands But could you take a chance on me? Can you forgive it all To believe in a miracle? Yeah, I put you through hell But I'm askin' you to believe To believe in a miracle *** To believe in a miracle Ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah, ah-ah-ah-ah Ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah, ah *** When you hold me There's a place I go It's a different high Oh, no When you touch me (when you touch me) I get vulnerable (I get vulnerable) In a different light Oh, no *** Are you too cynical To believe in a miracle? Let you slip through my hands But could you take a chance on me? Can you forgive it all To believe in a miracle? Yeah, I put you through hell But I'm askin' you to believe To believe in a miracle *** To believe in a miracle Ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah, ah-ah-ah-ah Ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah, ah (to believe in a miracle) *** Ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah, ah-ah-ah-ah-ah Ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah, ah-ah-ah-ah-ah Ah, ah-ah-ah-ah, ah, ah-ah-ah-ah-ah