Calvin Harris

Look at what you've done
Stand still, fallin' away from me
When it takes so long
Fire's out, what do you want to be?
***
Now I'm holdin' on
Myself was never enough for me
Gotta be so strong
There's a power in what you do
Now, every other day I'll be watching you, oh, oh
***
I'll show you what it feels like, now I'm on the outside, oh
We did everything right, now I'm on the outside, oh
I'll show you what it feels like, now I'm on the outside, oh
We did everything right, now I'm on the outside
***
So you gimme no reason
For me to stay close to you, tell me what lovers do
How are we still breathing?
It's never for us to choose, I'll be the strength in you
***
Now I'm holdin' on (now I'm holdin' on)
Myself was never enough for me
Gotta be so strong
There's a power in what you do
Now, every other day I'll be watching you, oh, oh
***
I'll show you what it feels like, now I'm on the outside, oh
We did everything right, now I'm on the outside, oh
I'll show you what it feels like, now I'm on the outside, oh
We did everything right, now I'm on the outside
***
I'll show you what it feels like, now I'm on the outside, -ide
I'll show you what it feels like, ah-ah-ah-ah
***
I'll show you what it feels like, now I'm on the outside
We did everything right, now I'm on the outside