Camila Cabello

You said you hated the ocean, but you're surfin' now I said I'd love you for life, but I just sold our house We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown-ups now, mm Couldn't ever imagine even havin' doubts But not everything works out, no *** Now I'm out dancin' with strangers You could be casually datin' Damn, it's all changin' so fast *** Así es la vida, sí Yeah, that's just life, baby Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down But I'm back on my feet *** Así es la vida, sí Yeah, that's just life, baby I was barely standin', but now I'm dancin' He's all over me (goza) *** Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam (así es la vida) *** Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam (uh-huh) Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam (uh-huh) Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam (uh-huh) Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam *** It's been a hell of a year, thank God we made it out Yeah, we were riding a wave, and trying not to drown And on the surface, I held it together but underneath, I sorta came unwound Where would I be? You're all that I need, my world, baby, you hold me down You always hold me down, now *** I've been a breaker and broken Every mistake turns to moments Wouldn't take anything back *** Así es la vida, sí (así e') Yeah, that's just life, baby Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down But I'm back on my feet *** Así es la vida, sí Yeah, that's just life, baby I was barely standin', but now I'm dancin' He's all over me *** Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam (ahí, ahí) *** Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam (pónganle azúcar, mi gente) *** Y sigue bailando, hey Y sigue bailando, ajá (keep dancing, yeah) Y sigue bailando (keep dancing, yeah) Y sigue bailando (ayy) *** ajá, y sigue bailando (Keep dancing, yeah) y sigue bailando (ayy) (Hay amor en todos lados) y sigue bailando, uoh (Sigue, sigue, sigue bailando) *** Así es la vida, sí Yeah, that's just life, baby Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down But I'm back on my feet *** Así es la vida, sí Yeah, that's just life, baby I was barely standin', but now I'm dancin' She's all over me (hey, hey) *** Now I'm, now I'm dancin' (keep dancing, yeah) Now I'm, now I'm dancin' (keep dancing, yeah) Now I'm, now I'm dancin' (keep dancing, yeah) (Bam-bam-bam-bam) (hey, hey) *** And now I'm dancin' (keep dancing, yeah) Now I'm dancin' (keep dancing, yeah) (Bam-bam-bam-bam) eh