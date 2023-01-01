Camila Cabello

You said you hated the ocean, but you're surfin' now
I said I'd love you for life, but I just sold our house
We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown-ups now, mm
Couldn't ever imagine even havin' doubts
But not everything works out, no
***
Now I'm out dancin' with strangers
You could be casually datin'
Damn, it's all changin' so fast
***
Así es la vida, sí
Yeah, that's just life, baby
Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down
But I'm back on my feet
***
Así es la vida, sí
Yeah, that's just life, baby
I was barely standin', but now I'm dancin'
He's all over me (goza)
***
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam (así es la vida)
***
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam (uh-huh)
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam (uh-huh)
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam (uh-huh)
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam
***
It's been a hell of a year, thank God we made it out
Yeah, we were riding a wave, and trying not to drown
And on the surface, I held it together but underneath, I sorta came unwound
Where would I be? You're all that I need, my world, baby, you hold me down
You always hold me down, now
***
I've been a breaker and broken
Every mistake turns to moments
Wouldn't take anything back
***
Así es la vida, sí (así e')
Yeah, that's just life, baby
Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down
But I'm back on my feet
***
Así es la vida, sí
Yeah, that's just life, baby
I was barely standin', but now I'm dancin'
He's all over me
***
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam (ahí, ahí)
***
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam, bam-bam
Bidi-bam-bam-bam-bam (pónganle azúcar, mi gente)
***
Y sigue bailando, hey
Y sigue bailando, ajá (keep dancing, yeah)
Y sigue bailando (keep dancing, yeah)
Y sigue bailando (ayy)
***
ajá, y sigue bailando
(Keep dancing, yeah) y sigue bailando (ayy)
(Hay amor en todos lados) y sigue bailando, uoh
(Sigue, sigue, sigue bailando)
***
Así es la vida, sí
Yeah, that's just life, baby
Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down
But I'm back on my feet
***
Así es la vida, sí
Yeah, that's just life, baby
I was barely standin', but now I'm dancin'
She's all over me (hey, hey)
***
Now I'm, now I'm dancin' (keep dancing, yeah)
Now I'm, now I'm dancin' (keep dancing, yeah)
Now I'm, now I'm dancin' (keep dancing, yeah)
(Bam-bam-bam-bam) (hey, hey)
***
And now I'm dancin' (keep dancing, yeah)
Now I'm dancin' (keep dancing, yeah)
(Bam-bam-bam-bam) eh