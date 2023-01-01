Camila Cabello

Oh, my love, yeah, yeah I'm in love, yeah *** I replayed this moment for months Alone in my head, waitin' for it to come I wrote all your lines in the scripts in my mind I'd hoped that you'd follow it for once I imagined myself in satin, the room was platinum and gold, I'd Dance and catch your eye, you'd be mesmerized, oh *** We'd find a corner there, your hands on my hair Finally, we're here, so why Sayin' you got a flight, need an early night? No Don't go yet *** Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet What you leavin' for when my night is yours? Just a little more, don't go yet *** Baby, don't go yet, 'cause I wore this dress for a lil' drama And I bet I bet that you think that you know, but you don't Baby, come to mama I get I get what I want when I want and I get it how I wanna, wanna And I want you baby, gotta get you, baby *** We'd find a corner there, your hands in my hair Finally, we're here, so why Sayin' you got a flight, need an early night? No Don't go yet *** Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet (no, no) Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet What you leaving for when my night is yours? Just a little more, don't go yet *** ¡Dámelo! La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la (don't go yet) La-la-la-la-la-la-la (don't go yet), hey *** dale (Oh-no-no, don't leave yet) ahora voy yo (No te vayas, quédate) (Oh-no-no, don't leave yet) stay a little longer (No te vayas, quédate) know you really wanna (Oh-no-no, don't leave yet) stay a little longer (No te vayas, quédate) oh *** Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet (oh, yeah) Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet (oh, don't go yet) Oye, don't go yet, don't go yet (oh) What you leavin' for when my night is yours? Just a little more What you leaving for when my night is yours? Yours, yours *** What you leaving for when my night is yours? Just a little more, don't go yet