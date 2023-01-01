Camila Cabello

Woo! *** Havana, ooh na-na Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na, ah Oh, but my heart is in Havana There's somethin' 'bout his manners Havana, ooh na-na *** He didn't walk up with that, "How you doin'?" When he came in the room He said there's a lot of girls I can do with (hey!) But I can't without you I knew him forever in a minute That summer night in June And papa says he got malo in him He got me feelin' like *** Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh I knew it when I met him, I loved him when I left him Got me feelin' like, ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh And then I had to tell him, I had to go Oh, na-na-na-na-na *** Havana, ooh na-na (hey!) Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na Oh, but my heart is in Havana My heart is in Havana Havana, ooh na-na *** I knew I was there when I read the signs (sing!) Welcome to La Yuma I knew it was him when he hugged from behind It gets me every time And he's put in work, but it's in the streets He said, "Girl, can you ride?" And this is the part that my daddy told me He got me feelin' like *** Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh I knew it when I met him, I loved him when I left him Got me feelin' like (sing!) Ooh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh And then I had to tell him, I had to go Oh, na-na-na-na-na *** Havana, ooh na-na Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na Oh, but my heart is in Havana My heart is in Havana Havana, ooh na-na *** London! Everybody sing oh-oh-oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh) Sing oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Louder! (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh) Everybody say oh-oh-oh-oh Louder! (Oh-oh-oh-oh), there you go! Say oh-oh-oh-oh, scream! Chris, you ready? One, two, and a one, two, three, hey! *** Havana, ooh na-na (let me hear you sing) Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na (clap!) He took me back to East Atlanta, na-na-na (everybody clap!) Oh, but my heart is in Havana My heart is in Havana (woo!) Havana, ooh na-na Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na, yeah! You took me back to East Atlanta, oh, ooh My heart is in Havana My heart is in Havana Havana, ooh na-na