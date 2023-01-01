Camila Cabello

Ah Hey-ey Ah, ah Ah Hey-ey Ah, ah *** He knows Dirty secrets that I keep Does he know it's killing me? He knows, he knows D-d-does he know Another's hands have touched my skin I won't tell him where I've been He knows, he knows, he knows *** It's tearing me apart She's slipping away (I'm slipping away) Am I just hanging on to all the words she used to say? The pictures on her phone (the pictures on my phone) She's not coming home (I'm not coming home) (Coming home, coming home) *** I know what you did last summer (ah-ah) Just lie to me there's no other (he-ey) I know what you did last summer [Shawn & Camila:] Tell me where you've been [Shawn (Camila):] I know what you did last summer (ah-ah) Look me in the eyes, my lover (he-ey) I know what you did last summer [Shawn & Camila:] Tell me where you've been *** I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know [Shawn:] I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know [Camila:] I didn't mean it, no I didn't mean it, mean it, no [Shawn:] Can't seem to let you go Can't seem to hold you close I know *** When she looks me in the eyes They don't seem as bright No more, no more, I know That she loved me at one time Would I promise her that night Cross my heart and hope to die *** It's tearing me apart (it's tearing me apart) And she's slipping away (I'm slipping away) Am I just hanging on to all the words she used to say? The pictures on her phone (the pictures on my phone) And she's not coming home (I'm not coming home) Oh, na, na, na, oh, yeah *** I know what you did last summer (ah-ah) Just lie to me there's no other (he-ey) I know what you did last summer [Shawn & Camila:] Tell me where you've been *** I know what you did last summer (ah-ah) Look me in the eyes, my lover (he-ey) I know what you did last summer *** Tell me where you've been *** I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know (no, no, no) *** Can't seem to let you go, Can't seem to keep you close (hold me close) I can't seem to let you go, I can't seem to keep you close (you know I didn't mean it though) *** Tell me where you've been lately Tell me where you've been lately (just hold me close) Tell me where you've been lately Tell me where you've been lately (don't, don't, don't, don't let me go) *** I can't seem to keep you close, I can't seem to let you go (I didn't mean it, though) I know you didn't mean it though I know you didn't mean it though (I don't wanna let you go) *** Tell me you didn't mean it, though (no, no, no) Tell me you didn't mean it, though (can't seem to let you go, seem to let you go) I know you didn't mean it, though I wanna know you need it, though (hold me close) I know you didn't mean it, though (just hold me close) I know you didn't mean it, though *** I can't seem to let you go, Can't seem to hold you close *** I know what you did last summer (ah-ah) Just lie to me there's no other (he-ey) I know what you did last summer *** Tell me where you've been *** I know what you did last summer (ah-ah) Look me in the eyes, my lover (he-ey) I know what you did last summer *** Tell me where you've been *** I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know (ah-ah, he-ey) I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know (ah-ah, ah-ah) I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know (ah-ah, he-ey) I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know, I know (ah-ah, ah-ah) I know