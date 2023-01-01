Camila Cabello

I don't care, if you're here
Or if you're not alone
I don't care, it's been too long
It's kinda like we didn't happen
The way that your lips move
The way you whisper slow
I don't care, it's good, it's gone (uh)
***
I said, I won't lose control, I don't want it (ooh)
I said, I won't get too close but I can't stop it
***
Oh, no, there you go, making me a liar
Got me begging you for more
Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no
Oh, no, there you go, you're making me a liar, I kinda like it though
Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no (ooh)
***
You're watching, I feel it (hey)
I know I shouldn't stare (yeah, yeah)
I picture your hands on me
I think I wanna let it happen
But what if, you kiss me? (Yeah)
And what if, I like it?
And no one sees it
***
I said, I won't lose control, I don't want it (ooh)
I said, I won't get too close but I can't stop it (no)
***
Oh, no, there you go, making me a liar
Got me begging you for more
Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no
Oh, no, there you go, you're making me a liar, I kinda like it though
Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no
***
Oh, no, no, no
Here comes trouble, no, no
Startin' up a fire
***
I don't believe myself when I say
That I don't need you, oh
I don't believe myself when I say
So, don't believe me
***
Oh, no, there you go, you're making me a liar
Got me begging you for more
Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no
Oh, no, there you go, making me a liar, I kinda like it though
Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no
***
Yeah
Uh, yeah, yeah
Nah, yeah
Oh, no, no, no
Oh, no, no, no
Oh, no, you're making me a liar
'Cause my clothes are on the floor
Huh, huh, huh
***
Uh
Oh, no, no, no
Another fire