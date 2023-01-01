Camila Cabello

I don't care, if you're here Or if you're not alone I don't care, it's been too long It's kinda like we didn't happen The way that your lips move The way you whisper slow I don't care, it's good, it's gone (uh) *** I said, I won't lose control, I don't want it (ooh) I said, I won't get too close but I can't stop it *** Oh, no, there you go, making me a liar Got me begging you for more Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no Oh, no, there you go, you're making me a liar, I kinda like it though Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no (ooh) *** You're watching, I feel it (hey) I know I shouldn't stare (yeah, yeah) I picture your hands on me I think I wanna let it happen But what if, you kiss me? (Yeah) And what if, I like it? And no one sees it *** I said, I won't lose control, I don't want it (ooh) I said, I won't get too close but I can't stop it (no) *** Oh, no, there you go, making me a liar Got me begging you for more Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no Oh, no, there you go, you're making me a liar, I kinda like it though Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no *** Oh, no, no, no Here comes trouble, no, no Startin' up a fire *** I don't believe myself when I say That I don't need you, oh I don't believe myself when I say So, don't believe me *** Oh, no, there you go, you're making me a liar Got me begging you for more Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no Oh, no, there you go, making me a liar, I kinda like it though Oh, no, there I go, startin' up a fire, oh, no, no *** Yeah Uh, yeah, yeah Nah, yeah Oh, no, no, no Oh, no, no, no Oh, no, you're making me a liar 'Cause my clothes are on the floor Huh, huh, huh *** Uh Oh, no, no, no Another fire