Camila Cabello

They say he likes a good time (My, oh my) He comes alive at midnight (Every night) My mama doesn't trust him (My, oh my) He's only here for one thing But (so am I) Yeah *** A little bit older A black leather jacket A bad reputation Insatiable habits He was onto me, one look and I couldn't breathe Yeah, I said, "If you kiss me I might let it happen" *** I swear on my life that I've been a good girl Tonight, I don't wanna be her *** They say he likes a good time (My, oh my) He comes alive at midnight (Every night) My mama doesn't trust him (My, oh my) He's only here for one thing (let's go) But (so am I) *** Look, I'm the type to make her turn on her daddy DaBaby make her forget what she learned from her daddy I don't be trippin on lil' shawty, I let her do whatever she please I don't be kissin' on lil' shawty, she don't be kissin' on me either She came with you and then left with me, I went up a point, let's call it even (yeah) Don't like the car she in, gonna end up buying her a new Beamer (let's go) That girl know what she want, she make me take it off when she see me (let's go) She say I make her wet whenever my face pop up on TV I had to say, "No disrespect, gotta do it safe or you can keep it" Pop star, I'm fresh up out the trap and I'm goin' Bieber She know I'm a call away, she can drop a pin and I come meet her Stand next to me, you gon' end up catchin' a fever (yeah, yeah, yeah) I'm hot (yeah) *** I swear on my life that I've been a good girl (good girl, good girl) Tonight, I don't want to be her *** They say he likes a good time (My, oh my) He comes alive at midnight (he comes alive, oh every night) (Every night) My mama doesn't trust him (My, oh my) He's only here for one thing But (so am I) *** My, my, my, my, my, oh my My mama doesn't trust you, baby My, my, my, my, my, oh my And my daddy doesn't know you, no My, my, my, my, my, oh my Oh, my, my, my, my, my, oh my My, my, my, my, my, oh my *** They say he likes a good time (My, oh my) He comes alive at midnight (Every night) My mam doesn't trust him (My, oh my) He's only here for one thing But (so am I)