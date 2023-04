Camila Cabello

Something must've gone wrong in my brain Got your chemicals all in my veins Feeling all the highs, feeling all the pain *** Let go on the wheel, it's the bullet lane Now I'm seeing red, not thinking straight Blurring all the lines, you intoxicate me *** Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need All I need Yeah, you're all I need *** It's you, babe And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe And I could try to run, but it would be useless You're to blame Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same *** It's you, babe And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe And I could try to run, but it would be useless You're to blame Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never, ever, ever be the same *** I'll never be the same I'll never be the same I'll never be the same *** Sneaking in L.A. when the lights are low Off of one touch, I could overdose You said, "Stop playing it safe, girl" "I wanna see you lose control" *** Just like nicotine, heroin, morphine Suddenly, I'm a fiend and you're all I need All I need Yeah, you're all I need *** It's you, babe And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe And I could try to run, but it would be useless You're to blame Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same *** It's you, babe And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe And I could try to run, but it would be useless You're to blame Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never, ever, ever be the same *** I'll never be the same I'll never be the same I'll never be the same *** You're in my blood You're in my veins You're in my head (I blame) You're in my blood You're in my veins You're in my head (I'm sayin') *** I'm saying it's you, babe And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe And I could try to run, but it would be useless You're to blame (you're to blame) Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never be the same *** It's you, babe And I'm a sucker for the way that you move, babe And I could try to run, but it would be useless You're to blame Just one hit of you, I knew I'll never, ever, ever be the same