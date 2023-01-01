Camila Cabello

Don't speak, no, don't try
It's been a secret for the longest time
Don't run (oh), no, don't hide
Been running from it for the longest time
***
So many mornings, I woke up confused
In my dreams, I do anything I want to you
My emotions are naked, they're taking me out of my mind
***
Right now, I'm shameless
Screamin' my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
Need you more than I want to
Show me you're shameless
Write it on my neck, why don't ya?
And I won't erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
***
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
***
So we're there, now it's real
Now that you have me, do you want me still?
My kisses are history, they go back a long time, uh
And I'm tired of loving somebody that's not mine, no
***
So many mornings I woke up confused
In my dreams, I do anything I want to you
My emotions are naked, they're taking me out of my mind (mind)
***
Right now, I'm shameless
Screamin' my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
Need you more than I want to
Show me you're shameless
Write it on my neck, why don't ya?
And I won't erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
***
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
***
There's just inches in between us
I want you to give in, I want you to give in, oh
There is tension in between us
I just wanna give in
And I don't care if I'm forgiven
***
Right now, I'm shameless
Screamin' my lungs out for ya
Not afraid to face it
I need you more than I want to
Need you more than I want to
Show me you're shameless
Write it on my neck, why don't ya?
And I won't erase it
I need you more than I want to
I need you more than I want to
***
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now
No, uh, uh, don't wanna do this now