Camila Cabello

Cold, 'cause she has been here before She doesn't cry anymore, no looking back No, she doesn't go to the bar Too many lovers she scarred And they want her back *** She loves control, she wants it her way And there's no way she'll ever stay unless you give it up She loves control, she wants it her way And all it takes is just one taste, you wanna give it up *** Bold, you know she lives for the thrill You know she lusts for the kill So they won't come back No, no, no, no, no, no, no Don't, don't you try taming the storm Don't say you haven't been warned 'Cause she won't like that, like that *** 'Cause she loves control, she wants it her way And there's no way she'll ever stay unless you give it up She loves control, she wants it her way And all it takes is just one taste, you wanna give it up *** She loves control She loves control *** Say what you want But the way she kills you, makes you feel alive And you know that it feels right *** She loves control, she wants it her way And there's no way she'll ever stay unless you give it up She loves control, she wants it her way And all it takes is just one taste, you wanna give it up *** She loves control She loves, she loves She loves, she loves You know that she loves it, she can't live without it, no Control, hey