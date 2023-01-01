She Loves Control Şarkı Sözleri
Camila Cabello She Loves Control şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Camila Cabello She Loves Control şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan She Loves Control sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Camila Cabello
She Loves Control
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Cold, 'cause she has been here before
She doesn't cry anymore, no looking back
No, she doesn't go to the bar
Too many lovers she scarred
And they want her back
***
She loves control, she wants it her way
And there's no way she'll ever stay unless you give it up
She loves control, she wants it her way
And all it takes is just one taste, you wanna give it up
***
Bold, you know she lives for the thrill
You know she lusts for the kill
So they won't come back
No, no, no, no, no, no, no
Don't, don't you try taming the storm
Don't say you haven't been warned
'Cause she won't like that, like that
***
'Cause she loves control, she wants it her way
And there's no way she'll ever stay unless you give it up
She loves control, she wants it her way
And all it takes is just one taste, you wanna give it up
***
She loves control
She loves control
***
Say what you want
But the way she kills you, makes you feel alive
And you know that it feels right
***
She loves control, she wants it her way
And there's no way she'll ever stay unless you give it up
She loves control, she wants it her way
And all it takes is just one taste, you wanna give it up
***
She loves control
She loves, she loves
She loves, she loves
You know that she loves it, she can't live without it, no
Control, hey