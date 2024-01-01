Can Bonomo

Oh, hey, hey Baby, love me back today Never ever sink my ship And sail away Oh, oh-oh Baby, don't shut me down Give me all the love I need and I'll be gone *** I'm a lonely sailor Drinking the night away My ship is made from hope She's searching for your bay But you don't care *** Hop on to my ship Baby, I'll make you fly You love me and you know that Baby, don't you lie Like me like I like you And say na-nani-nani-nani-na *** Oh, oh-oh We need a bit of rock 'n' roll Baby, don't you crush my soul And make me fall Oh, hey, hey Baby, love me back today Don't you ever sink my ship And sail away *** Hop on to my ship, baby I'll make you fly You love me and you know that Baby, don't you lie Like me like I like you And say na-nani-nani-nani-na Na-nanani-nanana-nanana-na-na *** Pirates, high seas Cautions, cannons and potions A sailor's passion Can always conquer the oceans Sing with me, my children *** Hop on to my ship Baby, I'll make you fly You love me and you know that Baby, don't you lie Like me like I like you And say na-nani-nani-nani-na Na-nanana-nanana-nanana-na-nana Hayde! *** Na-nanana-nanana-nanana-na-nanana-nanana Na-nanana-nanana-nanana-na-nana