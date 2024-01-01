Love Me Back Şarkı Sözleri
Can Bonomo Love Me Back şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Can Bonomo Love Me Back şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Love Me Back sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
-
Oh, hey, hey
Baby, love me back today
Never ever sink my ship
And sail away
Oh, oh-oh
Baby, don't shut me down
Give me all the love I need and I'll be gone
***
I'm a lonely sailor
Drinking the night away
My ship is made from hope
She's searching for your bay
But you don't care
***
Hop on to my ship
Baby, I'll make you fly
You love me and you know that
Baby, don't you lie
Like me like I like you
And say na-nani-nani-nani-na
***
Oh, oh-oh
We need a bit of rock 'n' roll
Baby, don't you crush my soul
And make me fall
Oh, hey, hey
Baby, love me back today
Don't you ever sink my ship
And sail away
***
Hop on to my ship, baby
I'll make you fly
You love me and you know that
Baby, don't you lie
Like me like I like you
And say na-nani-nani-nani-na
Na-nanani-nanana-nanana-na-na
***
Pirates, high seas
Cautions, cannons and potions
A sailor's passion
Can always conquer the oceans
Sing with me, my children
***
Hop on to my ship
Baby, I'll make you fly
You love me and you know that
Baby, don't you lie
Like me like I like you
And say na-nani-nani-nani-na
Na-nanana-nanana-nanana-na-nana
Hayde!
***
Na-nanana-nanana-nanana-na-nanana-nanana
Na-nanana-nanana-nanana-na-nana
-
Oh, hey, hey
Baby, love me back today
Never ever sink my ship
And sail away
Oh, oh-oh
Baby, don't shut me down
Give me all the love I need and I'll be gone
***
I'm a lonely sailor
Drinking the night away
My ship is made from hope
She's searching for your bay
But you don't care
***
Hop on to my ship
Baby, I'll make you fly
You love me and you know that
Baby, don't you lie
Like me like I like you
And say na-nani-nani-nani-na
***
Oh, oh-oh
We need a bit of rock 'n' roll
Baby, don't you crush my soul
And make me fall
Oh, hey, hey
Baby, love me back today
Don't you ever sink my ship
And sail away
***
Hop on to my ship, baby
I'll make you fly
You love me and you know that
Baby, don't you lie
Like me like I like you
And say na-nani-nani-nani-na
Na-nanani-nanana-nanana-na-na
***
Pirates, high seas
Cautions, cannons and potions
A sailor's passion
Can always conquer the oceans
Sing with me, my children
***
Hop on to my ship
Baby, I'll make you fly
You love me and you know that
Baby, don't you lie
Like me like I like you
And say na-nani-nani-nani-na
Na-nanana-nanana-nanana-na-nana
Hayde!
***
Na-nanana-nanana-nanana-na-nanana-nanana
Na-nanana-nanana-nanana-na-nana