Carla Bruni

I've been holding out so long I've been sleeping all alone Lord I miss you I've been hanging on the phone I've been sleeping all alone I want to kiss you *** Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, yeah *** Well, I've been haunted in my sleep You've been starring in my dreams Lord I miss you I've been waiting on the hall Been waiting on your call When the phone rings It's just some friends of mine that says *** Aah, aah, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, yeah *** Aah, aah, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, yeah *** Ooh, baby why you wait so long Ooh, baby why you wait so long Don't you, come on! come on now! *** Wanna move tu me manque, tu me manque, tu me manque While I've been walking in Central Park Singing after dark People think I'm crazy I've been stumbling on my feet Shuffling through the street People ask me, what's the matter with you girl? *** Hey, what's the matter girl? I'm here with some Puerto Rican friends that's just dying to meet you We will bring a case of wine Let's make some fool around like we used to *** Ooh, baby why you wait so long Ooh, baby why you wait so long Don't you, come on! come on now! *** I guess I'm lying to myself It's just you and no one else Lord I miss you (tu me manque, tu me manque) You've been blotting out my mind Fooling on my time No, I miss you, baby, yeah *** Oh Lord, I miss you child Ooh Lord, I miss you child *** Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh