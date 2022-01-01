Carla Bruni

I've been holding out so long
I've been sleeping all alone
Lord I miss you
I've been hanging on the phone
I've been sleeping all alone
I want to kiss you
***
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, yeah
***
Well, I've been haunted in my sleep
You've been starring in my dreams
Lord I miss you
I've been waiting on the hall
Been waiting on your call
When the phone rings
It's just some friends of mine that says
***
Aah, aah, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, yeah
***
Aah, aah, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, yeah
***
Ooh, baby why you wait so long
Ooh, baby why you wait so long
Don't you, come on! come on now!
***
Wanna move tu me manque, tu me manque, tu me manque
While I've been walking in Central Park
Singing after dark
People think I'm crazy
I've been stumbling on my feet
Shuffling through the street
People ask me, what's the matter with you girl?
***
Hey, what's the matter girl?
I'm here with some Puerto Rican friends that's just dying to meet you
We will bring a case of wine
Let's make some fool around like we used to
***
Ooh, baby why you wait so long
Ooh, baby why you wait so long
Don't you, come on! come on now!
***
I guess I'm lying to myself
It's just you and no one else
Lord I miss you (tu me manque, tu me manque)
You've been blotting out my mind
Fooling on my time
No, I miss you, baby, yeah
***
Oh Lord, I miss you child
Ooh Lord, I miss you child
***
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh