Carly Rae Jepsen

I threw a wish in the well
Don't ask me, I'll never tell
I looked to you as it fell
And now you're in my way
I trade my soul for a wish
Pennies and dimes for a kiss
I wasn't looking for this
But now you're in my way
***
Your stare was holdin'
Ripped jeans, skin was showin'
Hot night, wind was blowin'
Where you think you're going, baby?
***
Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy
But here's my number, so call me, maybe
It's hard to look right at you, baby
But here's my number, so call me, maybe
Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy
But here's my number, so call me, maybe
And all the other boys try to chase me
But here's my number, so call me, maybe
***
You took your time with the call
I took no time with the fall
You gave me nothing at all
But still, you're in my way
I beg and borrow and steal
At first sight, and it's real
I didn't know I would feel it
But it's in my way
***
Your stare was holdin'
Ripped jeans, skin was showin'
Hot night, wind was blowin'
Where you think you're going, baby?
***
Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy
But here's my number, so call me, maybe
It's hard to look right at you, baby
But here's my number, so call me, maybe
Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy
But here's my number, so call me, maybe
And all the other boys try to chase me
But here's my number, so call me, maybe
***
Before you came into my life, I missed you so bad
I missed you so bad, I missed you so, so bad
Before you came into my life, I missed you so bad
And you should know that
I missed you so, so bad
(Bad, bad, bad, bad, bad, bad)
***
It's hard to look right at you, baby
But here's my number, so call me, maybe
***
Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy
But here's my number, so call me, maybe
And all the other boys try to chase me
But here's my number, so call me, maybe
***
Before you came into my life, I missed you so bad
I missed you so bad, I missed you so, so bad
Before you came into my life, I missed you so bad
And you should know that
So call me maybe