Carly Rae Jepsen

I threw a wish in the well Don't ask me, I'll never tell I looked to you as it fell And now you're in my way I trade my soul for a wish Pennies and dimes for a kiss I wasn't looking for this But now you're in my way *** Your stare was holdin' Ripped jeans, skin was showin' Hot night, wind was blowin' Where you think you're going, baby? *** Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy But here's my number, so call me, maybe It's hard to look right at you, baby But here's my number, so call me, maybe Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy But here's my number, so call me, maybe And all the other boys try to chase me But here's my number, so call me, maybe *** You took your time with the call I took no time with the fall You gave me nothing at all But still, you're in my way I beg and borrow and steal At first sight, and it's real I didn't know I would feel it But it's in my way *** Your stare was holdin' Ripped jeans, skin was showin' Hot night, wind was blowin' Where you think you're going, baby? *** Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy But here's my number, so call me, maybe It's hard to look right at you, baby But here's my number, so call me, maybe Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy But here's my number, so call me, maybe And all the other boys try to chase me But here's my number, so call me, maybe *** Before you came into my life, I missed you so bad I missed you so bad, I missed you so, so bad Before you came into my life, I missed you so bad And you should know that I missed you so, so bad (Bad, bad, bad, bad, bad, bad) *** It's hard to look right at you, baby But here's my number, so call me, maybe *** Hey, I just met you, and this is crazy But here's my number, so call me, maybe And all the other boys try to chase me But here's my number, so call me, maybe *** Before you came into my life, I missed you so bad I missed you so bad, I missed you so, so bad Before you came into my life, I missed you so bad And you should know that So call me maybe