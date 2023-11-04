Carly Rae Jepsen

I had a dream, or was it real? We crossed the line and it was on We crossed the line, it was on this time I've been denying how I feel, you've been denying what you want You want from me, talk to me, baby I want some satisfaction, take me to the stars Just like ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah *** I wanna cut through the clouds, break the ceiling I wanna dance on the roof, you and me alone I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah (woo) I wanna play where you play with the angels I wanna wake up with you all in tangles, oh I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah *** Cancel your reservations, no more hesitations this is on Can't make it stop, give me all you got I want it all or nothing, no more in between, now give your Everything to me, let's get real, baby A chemical reaction, take me in your arms And make me (hey) ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah *** I wanna cut through the clouds, break the ceiling I wanna dance on the roof, you and me alone I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah (woo) I wanna play where you play with the angels I wanna wake up with you all in tangles, oh I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah *** Take me to emotion (hey), I want to go all the way (all the way) Show me devotion and take me all the way Take me to emotion, I want to go all the way Show me devotion and take me all the way (all the way, all the way, all the way) Take me, take me, take me all the way, ah-ah-ah *** I wanna cut through the clouds, break the ceiling I wanna dance on the roof, you and me alone I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah (yeah, yeah, yeah) I wanna play where you play with the angels I wanna wake up with you all in tangles, oh I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah I wanna cut to the feeling, oh yeah *** I wanna cut through the clouds (mmm, cut to the feeling) I wanna dance on the roof (oh, yeah) I wanna cut to the feeling (I wanna cut to the feeling) I wanna cut to the feeling (I wanna cut to the feeling)