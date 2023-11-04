Good Time Şarkı Sözleri
Carly Rae Jepsen Good Time şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Carly Rae Jepsen Good Time şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Good Time sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Huh, oh oh
Whoa oh oh oh
It's always a good time
Whoa oh oh oh
It's always a good time
***
Woke up on the right side of the bed
What's up with this Prince song inside my head?
Hands up if you're down to get down tonight
'Cause it's always a good time
***
Slept in all my clothes like I didn't care
Hopped into a cab, take me anywhere
I'm in if you're down to get down tonight
'Cause it's always a good time
***
Good morning and good night
I wake up at twilight
It's gonna be alright
We don't even have to try
It's always a good time
***
Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Whoa oh oh oh
It's always a good time
Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
We don't even have to try
It's always a good time (good time, good time)
(It's always a good time)
(Whoa oh oh oh)
***
Freaked out, dropped my phone in the pool again
Checked out of my room, hit the ATM
Let's hang out if you're down to get down tonight
'Cause it's always a good time
***
Good morning and good night
I wake up at twilight
It's gonna be alright
We don't even have to try
It's always a good time
***
Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Whoa oh oh oh
It's always a good time
Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
We don't even have to try
It's always a good time
***
Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Whoa oh oh oh
It's always a good time
Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
We don't even have to try
It's always a good time
***
Doesn't matter when
It's always a good time then
Doesn't matter where
It's always a good time there
Doesn't matter when
It's always a good time then
(It's always a good time)
***
Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Whoa oh oh oh
It's always a good time
Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
We don't even have to try
It's always a good time
***
Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Whoa oh oh oh
It's always a good time
Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
We don't even have to try
It's always a good time
***
(Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Whoa oh oh oh
It's always a good time
Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh)