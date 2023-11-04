Carly Rae Jepsen

I really wanna stop, but I just got the taste for it
I feel like I could fly with the boy on the moon
So, honey, hold my hand, you like making me wait for it
I feel like I could die walking up to the room, oh yeah
***
Late night, watching television
But how'd we get in this position?
It's way too soon, I know this isn't love
But I need to tell you something
***
I really, really, really, really, really, really like you
And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too?
I really, really, really, really, really, really like you
And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too?
***
Oh, did I say too much?
I'm so in my head
When we're out of touch
I really, really, really, really, really, really like you
And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too?
***
It's like everything you say is a sweet revelation
All I wanna do is get into your head
Yeah, we could stay alone, you and me in this temptation
Sipping on your lips, hanging on by thread, baby
***
Late night watching television
But how we get in this position?
It's way too soon, I know this isn't love
But I need to tell you something
***
I really, really, really, really, really, really like you
And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too?
I really, really, really, really, really, really like you
And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too?
***
Oh, did I say too much?
I'm so in my head, when we're out of touch
I really really really really really really like you
And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too?
***
Who gave you eyes like that?
Said you could keep them
I don't know how to act
Or if I should be leaving
I'm running out of time
Going out of my mind
I need to tell you something
Yeah, I need to tell you something, yeah!
***
I really, really, really, really, really, really like you
And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too?
I really, really, really, really, really, really like you
And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too?
***
Oh, did I say too much?
I'm so in my head, when we're out of touch
I really really really really really really like you
And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too?
***
Yeah! (I really, really, really, really, really, really like you)
(And I want you, do you want me)
Yeah I need to tell you something (Do you want me, too?)
I really, really, really, really, really, really like you
And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too?