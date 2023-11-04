Carly Rae Jepsen

I really wanna stop, but I just got the taste for it I feel like I could fly with the boy on the moon So, honey, hold my hand, you like making me wait for it I feel like I could die walking up to the room, oh yeah *** Late night, watching television But how'd we get in this position? It's way too soon, I know this isn't love But I need to tell you something *** I really, really, really, really, really, really like you And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too? I really, really, really, really, really, really like you And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too? *** Oh, did I say too much? I'm so in my head When we're out of touch I really, really, really, really, really, really like you And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too? *** It's like everything you say is a sweet revelation All I wanna do is get into your head Yeah, we could stay alone, you and me in this temptation Sipping on your lips, hanging on by thread, baby *** Late night watching television But how we get in this position? It's way too soon, I know this isn't love But I need to tell you something *** I really, really, really, really, really, really like you And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too? I really, really, really, really, really, really like you And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too? *** Oh, did I say too much? I'm so in my head, when we're out of touch I really really really really really really like you And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too? *** Who gave you eyes like that? Said you could keep them I don't know how to act Or if I should be leaving I'm running out of time Going out of my mind I need to tell you something Yeah, I need to tell you something, yeah! *** I really, really, really, really, really, really like you And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too? I really, really, really, really, really, really like you And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too? *** Oh, did I say too much? I'm so in my head, when we're out of touch I really really really really really really like you And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too? *** Yeah! (I really, really, really, really, really, really like you) (And I want you, do you want me) Yeah I need to tell you something (Do you want me, too?) I really, really, really, really, really, really like you And I want you, do you want me, do you want me, too?