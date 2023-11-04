Carly Rae Jepsen

Waking up next to you, every morning How did we get this far? It came without a warning And in the night time, you tell me your whole life You and me get too real, but all I feel is alright *** My heart's a secret, mmm I think I'm coming alive, yeah I think I'm coming alive with you Tell me you'll keep it I think I'm coming alive, yeah I come alive with you *** Don't give it up Don't say it hurts 'Cause there's nothing like this feeling, baby Now that I found you I want it all No, there's nothing like this feeling, baby Now that I found you *** Now that I found you *** Now that I found you *** Give me the words I want, baby, just say it You know me way too well to keep it complicated I don't wanna hide my love I don't wanna waste it (I don't wanna waste it) But I can't deny the moment when I taste it *** My heart's a secret, mmm I think I'm coming alive, yeah I think I'm coming alive with you Tell me you'll keep it I think I'm coming alive, yeah I come alive with you *** Don't give it up (Don't give it up) Don't say it hurts (Don't say it hurts) 'Cause there's nothing like this feeling, baby Now that I found you I want it all (I want it all) No, there's nothing like this feeling, baby Now that I found you *** Now that I found you *** Now that I found you *** Thought it was impossible It's just like a miracle Say nothing's impossible now Now that I found, now that I found you Now that I found, now that I found you *** Don't say it hurts (Don't say it hurts) 'Cause there's nothing like this feeling, baby Now that I found you I want it all (I want it all) No, there's nothing like this feeling, baby Now that I found you *** Oh Now that I found you (Now that I found you) Oh Now that I found you (Now that I found you)