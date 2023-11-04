Party For One Şarkı Sözleri
Carly Rae Jepsen
Party For One
If you didn't know that you were right for me
Then there's nothing I can say
Tried to call you out to spend some time to see
But somebody's in your way
Tried to let it go and say I'm over you
***
I'm not over you
But I'm trying
***
Party for one
If you don't care about me
I'll just dance for myself
Back on my beat
I'll be the one
If you don't care about me
Making love to myself
Back on my beat
***
You don't want my love
If you don't care about me
I'll just dance for myself
Back on my beat
Party for one
If you don't care about me
Making love to myself
Back on my beat
***
Ahh, ahh, ahh
Ahh, ahh, ahh
Ahh, ahh...
***
Once upon a time, I thought you wanted me
Was there no one else to kiss?
(No one else to kiss)
Was it all a dream I let myself believe?
I'm not over this
(I'm not over this)
But I'm trying
***
Party for one (hey)
If you don't care about me
I'll just dance for myself
Back on my beat
I'll be the one
If you don't care about me
(You don't care that I'm)
Making love to myself
Back on my beat
***
You don't want my love
If you don't care about me
I'll just dance for myself
Back on my beat
(Back on my beat)
Party for one
If you don't care about me
(You don't care about me)
Making love to myself (hey)
Back on my beat
***
Ahh, ahh, ahh
Ahh, ahh, ahh
(Back on my beat)
Ahh, ahh, ahh
Ahh, ahh, ahh
Ahh, ahh...
***
Back on my beat
Back on my beat
Party for one
'Cause you don't care about me
Back on my beat
Back on my beat
Party for one
Back on my beat
***
You don't want my love
If you don't care about me
(You don't care about me)
I'll just dance for myself
Back on my beat
(Back on my beat)
Party for one
If you don't care about me
(You don't care that I'm)
Making love to myself
Back on my beat
Ahh...
***
Back on my beat (ahh)
Party for one (ahh)
(Back on my beat)
Back on my beat
Back on my beat (ahh)
Party for one
Ahh...