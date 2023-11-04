Carly Rae Jepsen

You're stuck in my head, stuck on my heart, stuck on my body, body I wanna go, get out of here, I'm sick of the party, party I'd run away I'd run away with you Ooh *** This is the part, you've got to say all that you're feeling, feeling Packing a bag, we're leaving tonight when everyone's sleeping, sleeping Let's run away I'll run away with you Ooh *** 'Cause you make me feel like I could be driving you all night And I'll find your lips in the street lights I wanna be there with you Ooh *** Baby, take me to the feeling I'll be your sinner, in secret When the lights go out Run away with me Run away with me Baby, every single minute I'll be your hero and win it When the lights go out Run away with me Run away with me *** Up in the clouds, high as a kite, over the city, city We never sleep, we never try, when you are with me, with me I wanna stay I wanna stay here with you Ooh *** 'Cause you make me feel like I could be driving you all night And I'll find your lips in the street lights I wanna be there with you Ooh *** Oh baby, take me to the feeling I'll be your sinner, in secret When the lights go out Run away with me Run away with me Oh baby, every single minute I'll be your hero and win it When the lights go out Run away with me Run away with me *** Hold on to me I never want to let you go (Run away with me, run away with me) Over the weekend We could turn the world to gold, oh oh (Run away with me, run away with me) *** Over the weekend we could turn the world to gold Oh oh, oh oh *** Oh my baby, take me to the feeling (Take me to, take me to it) I'll be your sinner, in secret When the lights go out Run away with me (just run away with me) Run away with me (away with me, yeah, yeah) Every single minute I'll be your hero and win it When the lights go out Run away with me Run away with me *** Run away with me Run away with me *** Run away with me Run away with me