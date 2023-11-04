Run Away With Me Şarkı Sözleri
Carly Rae Jepsen Run Away With Me şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Carly Rae Jepsen Run Away With Me şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Run Away With Me sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Carly Rae Jepsen
Run Away With Me
Tüm Şarkıları
-
You're stuck in my head, stuck on my heart, stuck on my body, body
I wanna go, get out of here, I'm sick of the party, party
I'd run away
I'd run away with you
Ooh
***
This is the part, you've got to say all that you're feeling, feeling
Packing a bag, we're leaving tonight when everyone's sleeping, sleeping
Let's run away
I'll run away with you
Ooh
***
'Cause you make me feel like
I could be driving you all night
And I'll find your lips in the street lights
I wanna be there with you
Ooh
***
Baby, take me to the feeling
I'll be your sinner, in secret
When the lights go out
Run away with me
Run away with me
Baby, every single minute
I'll be your hero and win it
When the lights go out
Run away with me
Run away with me
***
Up in the clouds, high as a kite, over the city, city
We never sleep, we never try, when you are with me, with me
I wanna stay
I wanna stay here with you
Ooh
***
'Cause you make me feel like
I could be driving you all night
And I'll find your lips in the street lights
I wanna be there with you
Ooh
***
Oh baby, take me to the feeling
I'll be your sinner, in secret
When the lights go out
Run away with me
Run away with me
Oh baby, every single minute
I'll be your hero and win it
When the lights go out
Run away with me
Run away with me
***
Hold on to me
I never want to let you go
(Run away with me, run away with me)
Over the weekend
We could turn the world to gold, oh oh
(Run away with me, run away with me)
***
Over the weekend we could turn the world to gold
Oh oh, oh oh
***
Oh my baby, take me to the feeling
(Take me to, take me to it)
I'll be your sinner, in secret
When the lights go out
Run away with me (just run away with me)
Run away with me (away with me, yeah, yeah)
Every single minute
I'll be your hero and win it
When the lights go out
Run away with me
Run away with me
***
Run away with me
Run away with me
***
Run away with me
Run away with me