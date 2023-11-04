Carly Rae Jepsen

I was always invisible Consequences are difficult to face Could've been something beautiful, mmm But you made it impossible to stay *** So tell me what you got on your mind What you got on your mind? What you got on your mind? Am I keeping you up at night? Keeping you up at night? I'll never let you be, no *** Are you thinking of me when you're with somebody else? Do you talk to me when you're talking to yourself? Are you reaching for me making love to someone else? Do you talk to me (to me) When you're talking to yourself, self? When you're talking to your Talk to me (to me) When you're talking to yourself *** You were never just miserable Without taking me with you all the way Don't it hit you subliminal? Now that I'm not the only one who's taking the blame? *** So tell me, what you got on your mind? What you got on your mind? What you got on your mind? Am I keeping you up at night? Keeping you up at night? I'll never let you be, no *** Are you thinking of me when you're with somebody else? Do you talk to me when you're talking to yourself? Are you reaching for me making love to someone else? Do you talk to me (to me) When you're talking to yourself, self? When you're talking to your Talk to me (to me) When you're talking to your *** Are you thinking of me? Does it kill you that you're thinking of me? *** Are you thinking of me when you're with somebody else? Do you talk to me when you're talking to yourself? Are you reaching for me, making love to someone else? Do you talk to me (to me) When you're talking to yourself, self? When you're talking to your Talk to me (to me) When you're talking to yourself, self When you're talking to your Talk to me (to me) When you're talking to yourself