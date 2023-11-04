Talking To Yourself Şarkı Sözleri
Carly Rae Jepsen Talking To Yourself şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Carly Rae Jepsen Talking To Yourself şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Talking To Yourself sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Carly Rae Jepsen
Talking To Yourself
Tüm Şarkıları
-
I was always invisible
Consequences are difficult to face
Could've been something beautiful, mmm
But you made it impossible to stay
***
So tell me what you got on your mind
What you got on your mind?
What you got on your mind?
Am I keeping you up at night?
Keeping you up at night?
I'll never let you be, no
***
Are you thinking of me when you're with somebody else?
Do you talk to me when you're talking to yourself?
Are you reaching for me making love to someone else?
Do you talk to me (to me)
When you're talking to yourself, self?
When you're talking to your
Talk to me (to me)
When you're talking to yourself
***
You were never just miserable
Without taking me with you all the way
Don't it hit you subliminal?
Now that I'm not the only one who's taking the blame?
***
So tell me, what you got on your mind?
What you got on your mind?
What you got on your mind?
Am I keeping you up at night?
Keeping you up at night?
I'll never let you be, no
***
Are you thinking of me when you're with somebody else?
Do you talk to me when you're talking to yourself?
Are you reaching for me making love to someone else?
Do you talk to me (to me)
When you're talking to yourself, self?
When you're talking to your
Talk to me (to me)
When you're talking to your
***
Are you thinking of me?
Does it kill you that you're thinking of me?
***
Are you thinking of me when you're with somebody else?
Do you talk to me when you're talking to yourself?
Are you reaching for me, making love to someone else?
Do you talk to me (to me)
When you're talking to yourself, self?
When you're talking to your
Talk to me (to me)
When you're talking to yourself, self
When you're talking to your
Talk to me (to me)
When you're talking to yourself