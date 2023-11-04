Tonight I'm Getting Over You Şarkı Sözleri
Carly Rae Jepsen
Tonight I'm Getting Over You
-
I wanna smash your fears
And get drunken off your tears
Don't you share your smile with anyone else but me
I wanna touch your heart
I wanna crush it in my hands
Make you plead and cry
As you give up all the lies
***
We're not lovers
But more than friends
Put a flame to every single word you ever said
No more crying
To get me through
I'll keep dancing 'til the morning with somebody new
Tonight I'm getting over you
***
Tonight I'm getting over you
Tonight I'm getting over you
Tonight I'm getting over you
Over you
Over you
***
Stuck in a real bad dream
And man it feels so new to me
Should be in your arms
But I'm begging at your feet
It's been a real hard night
And I just hold my pillow tight
It won't love me back, no
It's not you and I
***
We're not lovers
But more than friends
Put a flame to every single word you ever said
No more crying
To get me through
I'll keep dancing 'til the morning with somebody new
Tonight I'm getting over you
***
Tonight I'm getting over you
Tonight I'm getting over you
Tonight I'm getting over you
Over you
Over you
***
Tonight I'm getting over you
Tonight I'm getting over you
Tonight I'm getting over you
Over you
Over you
***
We're not lovers
(Tonight I'm getting over you)
But more than friends
(Tonight I'm getting over you)
Put a flame to every single word you ever said
(Tonight I'm getting over you)
***
No more crying
To get me through
I'll keep dancing 'til the morning with somebody new
Tonight I'm getting over you