Carly Rae Jepsen

I wanna smash your fears And get drunken off your tears Don't you share your smile with anyone else but me I wanna touch your heart I wanna crush it in my hands Make you plead and cry As you give up all the lies *** We're not lovers But more than friends Put a flame to every single word you ever said No more crying To get me through I'll keep dancing 'til the morning with somebody new Tonight I'm getting over you *** Tonight I'm getting over you Tonight I'm getting over you Tonight I'm getting over you Over you Over you *** Stuck in a real bad dream And man it feels so new to me Should be in your arms But I'm begging at your feet It's been a real hard night And I just hold my pillow tight It won't love me back, no It's not you and I *** We're not lovers But more than friends Put a flame to every single word you ever said No more crying To get me through I'll keep dancing 'til the morning with somebody new Tonight I'm getting over you *** Tonight I'm getting over you Tonight I'm getting over you Tonight I'm getting over you Over you Over you *** Tonight I'm getting over you Tonight I'm getting over you Tonight I'm getting over you Over you Over you *** We're not lovers (Tonight I'm getting over you) But more than friends (Tonight I'm getting over you) Put a flame to every single word you ever said (Tonight I'm getting over you) *** No more crying To get me through I'll keep dancing 'til the morning with somebody new Tonight I'm getting over you