Your Type Şarkı Sözleri
Carly Rae Jepsen
Your Type
I used to be in love with you
You used to be the first thing on my mind
I know I'm just a friend to you
That I will never get to call you mine
***
But I still love you
I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I love you
I didn't mean to say what I said
I miss you, I mean it, I tried not to feel it
But I can't get you out of my head
And I want you to miss me
When I'm not around you
I know that you're in town
Now won't you come around
To the spot that we met
***
I'm not the type of girl for you
And I'm not going to pretend
That I'm the type of girl you'd call more than a friend
And I'd break all the rules for you
Break my heart and start again
I'm not the type of girl you'd call more than a friend
***
I bet she acts so perfectly
You probably eat up every word she says
And if you ever think of me
I bet I'm just a flicker in your head
***
But I still love you
I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I love you
I didn't mean to say what I said
I miss you, I mean it, I tried not to feel it
But I can't get you out of my head
And I want you to miss me
When I'm not around you
I know that you're in town
Won't you come around
To the spot that we met
***
I'm not the type of girl for you
And I'm not going to pretend
That I'm the type of girl you'd call more than a friend
And I'd break all the rules for you
Break my heart and start again
I'm not the type of girl you'd call more than a friend
I'll make time for you (time for you-ooh)
I'll make time for you (time for you-ooh)
***
I love you, I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I love you
I didn't mean to say what I said
I miss you, I mean it, I tried not to feel it
I can't get you out of my head
***
I'm not the type of girl for you
And I'm not going to pretend
That I'm the type of girl you'd call more than a friend
And I'd break all the rules for you
Break my heart and start again
I'm not the type of girl you'd call more than a friend
I'll make time for you (time for you-ooh)
I'll make time for you (time for you-ooh)
***
I'll make time for you (time for you-ooh)
I'll make time for you (time for you-ooh)