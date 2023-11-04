Carly Rae Jepsen

I used to be in love with you You used to be the first thing on my mind I know I'm just a friend to you That I will never get to call you mine *** But I still love you I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I love you I didn't mean to say what I said I miss you, I mean it, I tried not to feel it But I can't get you out of my head And I want you to miss me When I'm not around you I know that you're in town Now won't you come around To the spot that we met *** I'm not the type of girl for you And I'm not going to pretend That I'm the type of girl you'd call more than a friend And I'd break all the rules for you Break my heart and start again I'm not the type of girl you'd call more than a friend *** I bet she acts so perfectly You probably eat up every word she says And if you ever think of me I bet I'm just a flicker in your head *** But I still love you I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I love you I didn't mean to say what I said I miss you, I mean it, I tried not to feel it But I can't get you out of my head And I want you to miss me When I'm not around you I know that you're in town Won't you come around To the spot that we met *** I'm not the type of girl for you And I'm not going to pretend That I'm the type of girl you'd call more than a friend And I'd break all the rules for you Break my heart and start again I'm not the type of girl you'd call more than a friend I'll make time for you (time for you-ooh) I'll make time for you (time for you-ooh) *** I love you, I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I love you I didn't mean to say what I said I miss you, I mean it, I tried not to feel it I can't get you out of my head *** I'm not the type of girl for you And I'm not going to pretend That I'm the type of girl you'd call more than a friend And I'd break all the rules for you Break my heart and start again I'm not the type of girl you'd call more than a friend I'll make time for you (time for you-ooh) I'll make time for you (time for you-ooh) *** I'll make time for you (time for you-ooh) I'll make time for you (time for you-ooh)