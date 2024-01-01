Cat Stevens

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, la, la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, la, la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, la, la-la, la
***
Now that I've lost everything to you
You say you wanna start something new
And it's breakin' my heart you're leavin'
Baby, I'm grievin'
But if you wanna leave, take good care
Hope you have a lot of nice things to wear
But then a lot of nice things turn bad out there
***
Oh, baby, baby, it's a wild world
It's hard to get by just upon a smile
Oh, baby, baby, it's a wild world
I'll always remember you like a child, girl
***
You know I've seen a lot of what the world can do
And it's breakin' my heart in two
Because I never wanna see you sad, girl
Don't be a bad girl
But if you wanna leave, take good care
Hope you make a lot of nice friends out there
But just remember there's a lot of bad and beware
Beware
***
Oh, baby, baby, it's a wild world
And it's hard to get by just upon a smile
Oh, baby, baby, it's a wild world
And I'll always remember you like a child, girl
***
...la-la-la-la-la-la-la, la, la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la la la-la, la
***
Baby, I love you
But if you wanna leave, take good care
Hope you make a lot of nice friends out there
But just remember there's a lot of bad and beware
Beware
***
Oh, baby, baby, it's a wild world
It's hard to get by just upon a smile
Oh, baby, baby, it's a wild world
And I'll always remember you like a child, girl
***
Oh, baby, baby, it's a wild world
And it's hard to get by just upon a smile
Oh, baby, baby, it's a wild world
And I'll always remember you like a child, girl