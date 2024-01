Cat Stevens

My lady D'Arbanville, why do you sleep so still? I'll wake you tomorrow And you will be my fill, yes, you will be my fill *** My lady D'Arbanville, why does it grieve me so? But your heart seems so silent Why do you breathe so low, why do you breathe so low? *** My lady D'Arbanville, why do you sleep so still? I'll wake you tomorrow And you will be my fill, yes, you will be my fill *** My lady D'Arbanville, you look so cold tonight Your lips feel like winter Your skin has turned to white, your skin has turned to white *** My lady D'Arbanville, why do you sleep so still? I'll wake you tomorrow And you will be my fill *** My lady D'Arbanville, why do you sleep so still? I'll wake you tomorrow And you will be my fill *** I loved you my lady, though in your grave you lie I'll always be with you This rose will never die, this rose will never die *** I loved you my lady, though in your grave you lie I'll always be with you This rose will never die, this rose will never die