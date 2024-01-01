My Heart Will Go On Şarkı Sözleri
Celine Dion My Heart Will Go On şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Celine Dion My Heart Will Go On şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan My Heart Will Go On sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Celine Dion
My Heart Will Go On
Every night in my dreams
I see you, I feel you
That is how I know you go on
***
Far across the distance
And spaces between us
You have come to show you go on
***
Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on
Once more, you open the door
And you're here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on
***
Love can touch us one time
And last for a lifetime
And never let go 'til we're gone
***
Love was when I loved you
One true time I'd hold to
In my life, we'll always go on
***
Near, far, wherever you are
I believe that the heart does go on (why does the heart go on?)
Once more, you open the door
And you're here in my heart
And my heart will go on and on
***
You're here, there's nothing I fear
And I know that my heart will go on
We'll stay forever this way
You are safe in my heart and
My heart will go on and on