Charlie Puth

Oh, I'm such a loser How'd I ever lose her? Oh baby, I must have been out of my mind Now I'm a loser, why'd I have to lose her? I'll never recover, I'll never be fine, 'cause I *** I just might get a little too drunk, so I won't think about us I don't think about what we could have been And I stay up like three or four nights so I won't dream about us Wake up with no luck I just can't win *** I should have seen it all along (ah) She was a one in a million (ah) It hurts whenever someone says her name (someone says her name) When we were going off and on (ah) I guess I really played it wrong (ah) I should have never let her slip away *** Oh, I'm such a loser How'd I ever lose her? Oh baby, I must have been out of my mind Now I'm a loser, why'd I have to lose her? I'll never recover, I'll never be fine, 'cause I *** I just might been a little too gone when she needed somebody Up against her body (oh-oh) at 2AM Yeah, and now I keep lying to myself when she's just joking probably (She's joking probably) She'll probably call me and we'll be us again *** I should have seen it all along (ah) She was a one in a million (ah) Now she's in love and I'm in second place (damn) *** Oh, I'm such a loser How'd I ever lose her? (Lose her) Oh baby, I must have been out of my mind (mind) Now I'm a loser, why'd I have to lose her? (Oh) I'll never recover, I'll never be fine (fine), 'cause I *** Oh my, my, my, my Oh my, my, my, my Oh my, my, my, my, I'm a loser (I say) oh my, my, my, my Oh my, my, my, my (oh) Oh my, my, my, my, I'm a loser *** Tell me, God is real Do you think about me still Or am I living for nothing? Don't know where it went wrong but I'll just take the hint It's gonna take some adjusting *** Oh, I'm such a loser How'd I ever lose her? Oh baby, I must have been out of my mind Now I'm a loser, why'd I have to lose her? (I'll never) I'll never recover, I'll never be fine 'Cause I'm a loser *** Oh my, my, my, my Oh my, my, my, my Oh my, my, my, my, I'm a loser (I say) Oh my, my, my, my (oh, I say) Oh my, my, my, my (and I say) Oh my, my, my, my, I'm a loser