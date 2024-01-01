We Don't Talk Anymore Şarkı Sözleri
Charlie Puth
We Don't Talk Anymore
We don't talk anymore
We don't talk anymore
We don't talk anymore
Like we used to do
We don't love anymore
What was all of it for?
Oh, we don't talk anymore
Like we used to do
***
I just heard you found the one you've been looking
You've been looking for
I wish I would have known that wasn't me
'Cause even after all this time, I still wonder
Why I can't move on
Just the way you did so easily
***
Don't wanna know
Kind of dress you're wearing tonight
If he's holding onto you so tight
The way I did before
I overdosed
Should've known your love was a game
Now I can't get you out of my brain
Oh, it's such a shame
***
That we don't talk anymore
We don't talk anymore
We don't talk anymore
Like we used to do
We don't love anymore
What was all of it for?
Oh, we don't talk anymore
Like we used to do
***
I just hope you're lying next to somebody
Who knows how to love you like me
There must be a good reason that you're gone
Every now and then I think you might want me to
Come show up at your door
But I'm just too afraid that I'll be wrong
***
Don't wanna know
If you're looking into her eyes
If she's holding onto you so tight
The way I did before
I overdosed
Should've known your love was a game
Now I can't get you out of my brain
Oh, it's such a shame
***
That we don't talk anymore
We don't talk anymore
We don't talk anymore
Like we used to do
We don't love anymore
What was all of it for?
Oh, we don't talk anymore
Like we used to do
***
Like we used to do
***
Don't wanna know
Kind of dress you're wearing tonight
If he's giving it to you just right
The way I did before
I overdosed
Should've known your love was a game
Now I can't get you out of my brain
Oh, it's such a shame
***
That we don't talk anymore
We don't talk anymore
We don't talk anymore
Like we used to do
We don't love anymore
What was all of it for?
Oh, we don't talk anymore
Like we used to do
***
We don't talk anymore (don't wanna know)
Kind of dress you're wearing tonight (oh)
If he's holding onto you so tight (oh)
The way I did before
We don't talk anymore (I overdosed)
Should've known your love was a game (oh)
Now I can't get you out of my brain (whoa)
Oh, it's such a shame
***
That we don't talk anymore