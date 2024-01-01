Charlotte Nilsson

Shadows dancing slowly on my wall Moonlight painting silver to the Sound of heartbeat Magical emotions take control Knowing we will meet before the night is over *** Then I gonna make you mine Love you till the end of time *** Take me to your heaven Hold on to a dream Take me to your heaven When my nights are cold and lonely Flying high together On a journey to the stars Won't you take me to your heaven to your heart? *** I can feel your body next to mine Reaching for a kiss that keeps me warm and tender Seven steps to heaven, show the way When I'm there I give myself the sweet surrender *** Then I gonna make you mine Love you till the end of time *** Take me to your heaven Hold on to a dream Take me to your heaven When my nights are cold and lonely Flying high together On a journey to the stars Won't you take me to your heaven to your heart? *** As dawn is breaking, there is so much more to say So will you be my one and only When nights are lonely Hold on time forever *** Take me to your heaven Hold on to a dream Take me to your heaven When my nights are cold and lonely Flying high together On a journey to the stars Won't you take me to your heaven to your heart? *** Wooohoohoo So won't you take me to your heaven to your heart?