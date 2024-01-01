Take Me To Your Heaven Şarkı Sözleri
Charlotte Nilsson
Take Me To Your Heaven
Shadows dancing slowly on my wall
Moonlight painting silver to the
Sound of heartbeat
Magical emotions take control
Knowing we will meet before the night is over
***
Then I gonna make you mine
Love you till the end of time
***
Take me to your heaven
Hold on to a dream
Take me to your heaven
When my nights are cold and lonely
Flying high together
On a journey to the stars
Won't you take me to your heaven to your heart?
***
I can feel your body next to mine
Reaching for a kiss that keeps me warm and tender
Seven steps to heaven, show the way
When I'm there I give myself the sweet surrender
***
Then I gonna make you mine
Love you till the end of time
***
Take me to your heaven
Hold on to a dream
Take me to your heaven
When my nights are cold and lonely
Flying high together
On a journey to the stars
Won't you take me to your heaven to your heart?
***
As dawn is breaking, there is so much more to say
So will you be my one and only
When nights are lonely
Hold on time forever
***
Take me to your heaven
Hold on to a dream
Take me to your heaven
When my nights are cold and lonely
Flying high together
On a journey to the stars
Won't you take me to your heaven to your heart?
***
Wooohoohoo
So won't you take me to your heaven to your heart?