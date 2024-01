Five, four, three, two, one Leggo! (watch me) Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up All this on me, so yummy, all this oh so yummy You know you want this yummy, yummy all in your tummy Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up All this on me, so yummy, all this oh so yummy You know you want this yummy, yummy all in your tummy *** Them old mistakes are gone, I won't do them no more That's old news, there's new news, I done did that before I turned nothing to something, my comeback on one hunnid' Less talking, more action, you just gon' CiCi coming I just keep elevating, no losses, just upgrading My lessons, made blessings, I turned that into money Thank God I never settled, this view is so much better I'm chilling, I'm winning, like on another level *** Oh, you can talk all you want See me, I see greater Nothing I'm afraid of And I can have it all *** Five, four, three, two, one Leggo! (watch me) Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up All this on me, so yummy, all this oh so yummy You know you want this yummy, yummy all in your tummy Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up All this on me, so yummy, all this oh so yummy You know you want this yummy, yummy all in your tummy *** Fake friends get dropped like weight Team love, don't want no hate I'm grindin', I'm shinin' Up, up, up on my way Thank God I never settled This view is so much better I'm chilling, I'm winning Like on another level *** Oh, you can talk all you want See me, I see greater Nothing I'm afraid of And I can have it all *** Five, four, three, two, one Leggo! (watch me) Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up All this on me, so yummy, all this oh so yummy You know you want this yummy, yummy all in your tummy Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up All this on me, so yummy, all this oh so yummy You know you want this yummy, yummy all in your tummy *** All this oh so level, on another level Elevate your level, le-le-le-level Graduate your level, there's no one on it Nah, nah, nah (ay) All this oh so level, on another level Elevate your level, le-le-le-level Graduate your level, there's no one on it Nah, nah, nah (ay) *** Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up All this on me, so yummy, all this oh so yummy You know you want this yummy, yummy all in your tummy Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up Level up, level up, level up, level up, level up All this on me, so yummy, all this oh so yummy You know you want this yummy, yummy all in your tummy (uh!)