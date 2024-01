Turn your magic on, umi she'd say Everything you want's a dream away We are legends, every day That's what she told him *** Turn your magic on, to me she'd say Everything you want's a dream away Under this pressure, under this weight We are diamonds *** Now I feel my heart beating I feel my heart beneath my skin I feel my heart beating Oh, you make me feel Like I'm alive again Alive again Oh, you make me feel Like I'm alive again *** Said I can't go on, not in this way I'm a dream that died by light of day Gonna hold up half the sky and say Only I own me *** Now I feel my heart beating I feel my heart beneath my skin Oh, I can feel my heart beating 'Cause you make me feel Like I'm alive again Alive again Oh, you make me feel Like I'm alive again *** Turn your magic on, umi she'd say Everything you want's a dream away Under this pressure, under this weight We are diamonds taking shape We are diamonds taking shape (Woo-ooh, woo-ooh) *** If we've only got this life This adventure, oh then I And if we've only got this life You'll get me through, oh And if we've only got this life And this adventure, oh then I Wanna share it with you With you, with you Sing it, oh, say yeah *** Woo-hoo (woo-hoo) Woo-hoo (woo-hoo) Woo-hoo (woo-hoo) Woo-hoo (woo-hoo) Woo-hoo (woo-hoo) Woo-hoo (woo-hoo) Woo-hoo (woo-hoo) Woo-hoo (woo-hoo) Woo-hoo (woo-hoo) Woo-hoo (woo-hoo) Woo-hoo (woo-hoo) Woo-hoo (woo-hoo)