Clocks Şarkı Sözleri
The lights go out and I can't be saved
Tides that I tried to swim against
Have brought me down upon my knees
Oh, I beg, I beg and plead
Singin' come out of things un said
Shoot an apple off my head
And a trouble that can't be named
A tiger's waiting to be tamed, singin'
***
You are
You are
***
Confusion that never stops
Closing walls and ticking clocks
Gonna come back and take you home
I could not stop that you now know
Singin' come out upon my seas
Cursed missed opportunities
Am I a part of the cure
Or am I part of the disease? Singin'
***
You are
You are
You are
You are
***
You are
You are
***
And nothing else compares
Oh, no, nothing else compares
And nothing else compares
***
You are
You are
***
Home, home, where I wanted to go
Home, home, where I wanted to go
Home, home, where I wanted to go
Home, home, where I wanted to go