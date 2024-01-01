Fix You Şarkı Sözleri
When you try your best, but you don't succeed
When you get what you want, but not what you need
When you feel so tired, but you can't sleep
Stuck in reverse
***
And the tears come streaming down your face
When you lose something you can't replace
When you love someone, but it goes to waste
Could it be worse?
***
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
***
And high up above, or down below
When you're too in love to let it go
But if you never try, you'll never know
Just what you're worth
***
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
***
Tears stream down your face
When you lose something you cannot replace
Tears stream down your face, and I
***
Tears stream down your face
I promise you I will learn from my mistakes
Tears stream down your face, and I
***
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you