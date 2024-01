Talk among the skeletons this morning Aside from all the medicine and health If you could do it all again, would you do it all the same? Is there something that you'd tell your former self? There were those that wished they'd spun upon a jukebox There were pirates who had never seen the sea But the one recurring theme, the one recurring dream they had Was to be whatever they wanted to be *** To be Pyotr Tchaikovsky To be free like everyone else There will be no flags to warn me, no 'Cause I just wanna be myself *** You may telephone in by a ouija Is there any advice that you could give? When you know you're not like them, do you know La Varsovienne? I know that I am living, but can you show me how to live? *** And the Holy Roman Army Said your heart beats like everyone else And you don't need no flags to tell you who you are, so say I just wanna be myself *** Ooh-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la Ooh-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la Ooh-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la Ooh-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la *** There's an aura that surrounds me There's a different kind of wealth And I don't need flags to know you're really something And I just love you for yourself Oh, I just love you for yourself *** Ooh-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la Ooh-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la Ooh-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la