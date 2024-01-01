Oh, angel sent from up above You know you make my world light up When I was down, when I was hurt You came to lift me up Life is a drink and love's a drug Oh, now I think I must be miles up When I was a river, dried up You came to rain a flood *** You said, "Drink from me, drink from me" When I was so thirsty Pour on a symphony Now I just can't get enough Put your wings on me, wings on me When I was so heavy Pour on a symphony When I'm low, low, low, low *** I-, oh I-, oh I- Got me feeling drunk and high So high (so high), so high (so high) Oh I-, oh I-, oh I- Now I'm feeling drunk and high So high (so high), so high (so high) (Woo) (Ooh) *** Oh, angel sent from up above I feel you coursing through my blood Life is a drink, your love's about To make the stars come out *** Put your wings on me, wings on me When I was so heavy Pour on a symphony When I'm low, low, low, low *** I-, oh I-, oh I- Got me feeling drunk and high So high, so high (so high) Oh I-, oh I-, oh I- Now I'm feeling drunk and high So high (so high), so high (so high) *** I-, oh I-, oh I- La, la, la, la, la, la, la So high, so high I-, oh I-, oh I- Now I'm feeling drunk and high So high (so high), so high (so high) *** That we shoot across the sky That we shoot across the That we shoot across the sky That we shoot across the (that we shoot, yeah) That we shoot across the sky That we shoot across the That we shoot across the sky That we shoot across the