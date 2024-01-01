Call it magic Call it true I call it magic When I'm with you *** And I just got broken Broken into two Still I call it magic When I'm next to you *** And I don't, and I don't, and I don't, and I don't No, I don't, it's true No, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't Want anybody else but you *** No, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't No, I don't, it's true No, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't Want anybody else but you Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh *** Call it magic Cut me into two And with all your magic I disappear from view *** And I can't get over Can't get over you Still I call it magic Such a precious jewel *** And I don't, and I don't, and I don't, and I don't No, I don't, it's true No, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't Want anybody else but you *** No, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't No, I don't, it's true No, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't Want anybody else but you *** Wanna fall Fall so far I wanna fall Fall so hard And I call it magic And I call it true I call it ma-, ma-ma-magic *** Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh *** And if you were to ask me After all that we've been through "Still believe in magic?" Oh, yes, I do *** Oh, yes, I do Oh, yes, I do Oh, yes, I do Of course, I do