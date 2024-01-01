Call it magic
Call it true
I call it magic
When I'm with you
***
And I just got broken
Broken into two
Still I call it magic
When I'm next to you
***
And I don't, and I don't, and I don't, and I don't
No, I don't, it's true
No, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
Want anybody else but you
***
No, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
No, I don't, it's true
No, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
Want anybody else but you
Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh
***
Call it magic
Cut me into two
And with all your magic
I disappear from view
***
And I can't get over
Can't get over you
Still I call it magic
Such a precious jewel
***
And I don't, and I don't, and I don't, and I don't
No, I don't, it's true
No, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
Want anybody else but you
***
No, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
No, I don't, it's true
No, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't, no, I don't
Want anybody else but you
***
Wanna fall
Fall so far
I wanna fall
Fall so hard
And I call it magic
And I call it true
I call it ma-, ma-ma-magic
***
Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh
***
And if you were to ask me
After all that we've been through
"Still believe in magic?"
Oh, yes, I do
***
Oh, yes, I do
Oh, yes, I do
Oh, yes, I do
Of course, I do