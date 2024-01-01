Paradise Şarkı Sözleri
-
When she was just a girl, she expected the world
But it flew away from her reach
So she ran away in her sleep and dreamed of
Para-para-paradise, para-para-paradise, para-para-paradise
Every time she closed her eyes
***
When she was just a girl, she expected the world
But it flew away from her reach and the bullets catch in her teeth
Life goes on, it gets so heavy
The wheel breaks the butterfly, every tear a waterfall
In the night, the stormy night, she'd close her eyes
In the night, the stormy night, away she'd fly
***
And dream of para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise
***
She'd dream of para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise
***
La-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
And so lying underneath those stormy skies
She'd say, "oh
I know the sun must set to rise"
***
This could be para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise
***
This could be para-para-paradise
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
***
This could be para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise
***
This could be para-para-paradise
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh)
***
This could be para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise
***
This could be para-para-paradise
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh)