When she was just a girl, she expected the world But it flew away from her reach So she ran away in her sleep and dreamed of Para-para-paradise, para-para-paradise, para-para-paradise Every time she closed her eyes *** When she was just a girl, she expected the world But it flew away from her reach and the bullets catch in her teeth Life goes on, it gets so heavy The wheel breaks the butterfly, every tear a waterfall In the night, the stormy night, she'd close her eyes In the night, the stormy night, away she'd fly *** And dream of para-para-paradise Para-para-paradise Para-para-paradise *** She'd dream of para-para-paradise Para-para-paradise Para-para-paradise *** La-la-la-la-la-la-la La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la And so lying underneath those stormy skies She'd say, "oh I know the sun must set to rise" *** This could be para-para-paradise Para-para-paradise *** This could be para-para-paradise (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh) *** This could be para-para-paradise Para-para-paradise *** This could be para-para-paradise (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh) *** This could be para-para-paradise Para-para-paradise *** This could be para-para-paradise (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh)