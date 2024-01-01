Yellow Şarkı Sözleri
Look at the stars
Look how they shine for you
***
And everything you do
Yeah, they were all yellow
***
I came along
I wrote a song for you
And all the things you do
***
And it was called Yellow
***
So then I took my turn
Oh, what a thing to have done
And it was all yellow
***
Your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones
Turn into something beautiful
And you know, you know I love you so
***
You know I love you so
***
I swam across
I jumped across for you
Oh, what a thing to do
'Cause you were all yellow
***
I drew a line
I drew a line for you
Oh, what a thing to do
And it was all yellow
***
And your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones
Turn into something beautiful
And you know, for you, I'd bleed myself dry
For you, I'd bleed myself dry
***
It's true
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine for
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine
***
Look at the stars
Look how they shine for you
And all the things that you do