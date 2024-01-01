Rise Like A Phoenix Şarkı Sözleri
Conchita Wurst
Rise Like A Phoenix
Waking in the rubble
Walking over glass
Neighbors say we're trouble
Well that time has passed
***
Peering from the mirror
No, that isn't me
Stranger getting nearer
Who can this person be
***
You wouldn't know me at all today from the fading light I fly
***
Rise like a phoenix
Out of the ashes seeking rather than vengeance
Retribution you were warned
Once I'm transformed
Once I'm reborn
You know I will rise like a phoenix
But you're my flame
***
Go about your business
Act as if you're free
No one could have witnessed
What you did to me
***
'Cause you wouldn't know me today
And you have got to see
To believe
From the fading light I fly
***
Rise like a phoenix
Out of the ashes seeking rather than vengeance
Retribution, you were warned
Once I'm transformed
Once I'm reborn
***
I rise up to the sky
You threw me down but
I'm gonna fly
***
And rise like a phoenix
Out of the ashes seeking rather than vengeance
Retribution you were warned
Once I'm transformed
Once I'm reborn
You know I will rise like a phoenix
But you're my flame