Conchita Wurst

Waking in the rubble Walking over glass Neighbors say we're trouble Well that time has passed *** Peering from the mirror No, that isn't me Stranger getting nearer Who can this person be *** You wouldn't know me at all today from the fading light I fly *** Rise like a phoenix Out of the ashes seeking rather than vengeance Retribution you were warned Once I'm transformed Once I'm reborn You know I will rise like a phoenix But you're my flame *** Go about your business Act as if you're free No one could have witnessed What you did to me *** 'Cause you wouldn't know me today And you have got to see To believe From the fading light I fly *** Rise like a phoenix Out of the ashes seeking rather than vengeance Retribution, you were warned Once I'm transformed Once I'm reborn *** I rise up to the sky You threw me down but I'm gonna fly *** And rise like a phoenix Out of the ashes seeking rather than vengeance Retribution you were warned Once I'm transformed Once I'm reborn You know I will rise like a phoenix But you're my flame