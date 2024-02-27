So seductive, let's go *** I'll take you to the candy shop I'll let you lick the lollipop Go ahead, girl, don't you stop Keep goin' until you hit the spot, whoa I'll take you to the candy shop I'll let you lick the lollipop Go ahead, girl, don't you stop Keep goin' until you hit the spot, whoa *** I'll take you to the candy shop I'll let you lick the lollipop Go ahead, girl, don't you stop Keep goin' until you hit the spot, whoa I'll take you to the candy shop I'll let you lick the lollipop Go ahead, girl, don't you stop Keep goin' until you hit the spot, whoa *** Move your body *** Girl, what we do (girl, what we do) And where we do (and where we do) The things we do (the things we do) Are just between me and you, yeah (oh yeah) *** Girl, what we do (girl, what we do) And where we do (and where we do) The things we do (the things we do) Are just between me and you, yeah (oh yeah) *** You could have it your way, how do you want it? You gon' back that thing up, or should I push up on it? Temperature risin', okay, let's go to the next level Dance floor jam-packed, hot as a tea kettle I'll break it down for you now, baby, it's simple If you be a nympho, I be a nympho In the hotel or in the back of the rental On the beach or in the park, it's whatever you into Got the magic stick, I'm the love doctor Have your friends teasin' you 'bout how sprung I got you Wanna show me you could work it, baby? No problem Get on top, then get to bounce around like a low rider I'm a seasoned vet when it come to this shit After you work up a sweat, you could play with the stick I'm tryin' to explain, baby, the best way I can I'll melt in your mouth, girl, not in your hand *** I'll take you to the candy shop I'll let you lick the lollipop Go ahead, girl, don't you stop Keep goin' until you hit the spot, whoa I'll take you to the candy shop I'll let you lick the lollipop Go ahead, girl, don't you stop Keep goin' until you hit the spot, whoa *** I'll take you to the candy shop I'll let you lick the lollipop Go ahead, girl, don't you stop Keep goin' until you hit the spot, whoa I'll take you to the candy shop I'll let you lick the lollipop Go ahead, girl, don't you stop Keep goin' until you hit the spot, whoa