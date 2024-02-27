So seductive, let's go
***
I'll take you to the candy shop
I'll let you lick the lollipop
Go ahead, girl, don't you stop
Keep goin' until you hit the spot, whoa
I'll take you to the candy shop
I'll let you lick the lollipop
Go ahead, girl, don't you stop
Keep goin' until you hit the spot, whoa
***
***
Move your body
***
Girl, what we do (girl, what we do)
And where we do (and where we do)
The things we do (the things we do)
Are just between me and you, yeah (oh yeah)
***
Girl, what we do (girl, what we do)
And where we do (and where we do)
The things we do (the things we do)
Are just between me and you, yeah (oh yeah)
***
You could have it your way, how do you want it?
You gon' back that thing up, or should I push up on it?
Temperature risin', okay, let's go to the next level
Dance floor jam-packed, hot as a tea kettle
I'll break it down for you now, baby, it's simple
If you be a nympho, I be a nympho
In the hotel or in the back of the rental
On the beach or in the park, it's whatever you into
Got the magic stick, I'm the love doctor
Have your friends teasin' you 'bout how sprung I got you
Wanna show me you could work it, baby? No problem
Get on top, then get to bounce around like a low rider
I'm a seasoned vet when it come to this shit
After you work up a sweat, you could play with the stick
I'm tryin' to explain, baby, the best way I can
I'll melt in your mouth, girl, not in your hand
***
***
